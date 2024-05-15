Willie Nelson Is Publishing His First-Ever Cannabis Cookbook That Will 'Smoke The Competition'

Loading... Loading...

Willie Nelson and his wife Annie are releasing a new weed-centric cookbook just in time for the holiday season. Out in mid-November, "Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Them" combines the country music icon's love of marijuana and storytelling with Annie's passion for home-cooked meals.

Nelson’s first cookbook will highlight recipes from his favorite meals over the decades, from munchies consumed on nationwide tours to family dinners cooked at the Nelsons' Spicewood ranch, all served with a spicy story about each of the dishes.

"Drawn from their favorite meals on nationwide tours, at the ranch, at home, and in their favorite cities along the way, these recipes have stories to tell. And what better way to enjoy a good meal than with a high-flying tale and a relaxing buzz?" wrote Premiere Collectibles.

"Each recipe provides a cannabis kick to ease the mind as much as the body, making their cookbook an exciting, comforting and lively way to dive into their story, as they draw from meals shared with family, friends and fans alike."

The Perfect Combo: Comfort Food and Cannabis

In addition to comfort food such as buffalo wings, chocolate cake and fried chicken, there is an additional chapter providing a full suite of cannabis-infused base ingredients such as cannabutter, finishing oil, simply syrups, sugars, salts and tinctures.

"To be blunt, we think this book will smoke the competition," wrote Austin Monthly.

The 256-page "Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Them" is set for release on Nov. 12 via Gallery Books with pre-orders going on now.

Photo: Benzinga edit of photo by Larry Philpot from Indianapolis on Wikimedia Commons and Jeff W on Unsplash