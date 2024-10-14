Willie Nelson has officially endorsed the Dallas Freedom Act, also known as Proposition R, which aims to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession in the Dallas, Texas.

Nelson, a long-time champion for cannabis reform, rallied voters ahead of the November election.

"Marijuana is an herb and a flower, not a crime," Nelson said in his endorsement shared on the X account Ground Game Texas, the nonprofit leading the effort to pass Proposition R.

"Proposition R in Dallas is about fairness and freedom. It's long past time to end the criminalization of weed in Texas, and I'm proud to support Ground Game Texas in their efforts. Vote for Prop R, and let's move forward together."

Nelson, who has experienced multiple arrests in Texas over the years due to the state’s stringent cannabis laws, has been a vocal advocate for reform. His Teapot Party, founded in 2010, has consistently pushed for cannabis to be legalized, taxed and regulated.

"Like far too many Texans, Willie knows firsthand how much a weed possession charge can disrupt a life. We’re grateful for his years of advocacy for common sense reform," said executive director of Ground Game Texas Catina Voellinger.

According to a recent poll, 73% of Texans support back full legalization or decriminalization.

Medical Marijuana Program: Only Three Dispensaries For Entire State

As Nelson pushes for cannabis reform in Dallas, a new report indicates broader issues with Texas' medical cannabis program, reported Marijuana Moment.

The report, commissioned by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and conducted by Weeds, Inc., criticizes the Texas Compassionate Use Program (CUP) for failing to provide adequate access to patients statewide.

Since its inception in 2015, CUP has expanded its qualifying conditions and enrolled tens of thousands of patients.

However, the report points out that access remains limited, with only three licensed dispensaries serving the entire state. "Texas' huge geographic spread creates unique problems for both patients and dispensing organizations," the report states, noting the lack of locations outside Central Texas as a key issue.

The report recommends authorizing 10-15 additional dispensaries to meet demand and expanding physician education programs to encourage more doctors to prescribe medical cannabis. With the next legislative session approaching, advocates are hopeful that the findings will prompt lawmakers to reform the state's medical marijuana system, ensuring that all patients have the access they need.

Cover: Ground Game Texas X Account