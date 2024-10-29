This week, Kentucky and Delaware held crucial licensing lotteries as part of their state cannabis programs, each paving a new path for regulated medical and recreational cannabis markets.

On October 29, Kentucky awarded its first 26 medical cannabis licenses through a lottery organized by the Kentucky Lottery Corporation, marking a significant milestone since the state legalized medical cannabis last year. The initial licenses went to 16 cultivators and 10 processors across the state, including a mix of counties from Jefferson to Warren, each reflecting Kentucky’s aim to establish statewide access to medical cannabis, reported Kentucky Lantern.

Governor Andy Beshear, a proponent of the medical cannabis program, commented on the program's anticipated benefits for Kentuckians dealing with conditions like PTSD and cancer.

"Medical cannabis can help people, especially with really serious conditions," Beshear said, adding that the state-grown products will serve residents without them needing to turn to other states. Kentucky's Office of Medical Cannabis, led by executive director Sam Flynn, said the program's focus is on equitable access and health-focused products, with the first patient cards available starting January 2025.

Another lottery for dispensaries will be held on Thursday, November 1.

Delaware’s Statewide Lottery Advances Hundreds of Cannabis Applicants

Meanwhile, Delaware's Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) hosted its own license lottery on October 24. This lottery, broadcast live, drew 727 applications from across the state, with licenses split across categories such as cultivation, manufacturing, and social equity, covering counties from New Castle to Sussex.

Delaware's approach includes separate license types for micro-businesses and social equity applicants, aiming to diversify the state’s cannabis industry.

Notably, due to the high volume of applications for open retail licenses, Delaware plans a separate retail lottery in December. Officials emphasized the lottery's transparency, ensuring the public can follow each step and witness the license allocations live.

High Ratios Reflect Growing Market Demand

The interest in Kentucky and Delaware's cannabis licensing lotteries illustrates the intense demand for a place in the expanding cannabis industry.

Let’s crunch some numbers:

In Kentucky, 918 applicants vied for only 26 licenses, resulting in a strikingly competitive ratio of approximately 35:1. This disparity reveals the substantial demand among local entrepreneurs aiming to establish themselves in Kentucky's medical cannabis sector. The total number of applications, including all categories, rises to nearly 5000.

Still, voters in over 100 cities and counties in Kentucky will need to decide next week if they will allow dispensaries in their hometowns.

In Delaware, the competition was strong yet less extreme, varying across categories.

For instance, New Castle County's open cultivation category saw 37 applicants competing for nine licenses—a ratio of about 4:1. Social equity cultivation in the same county was even higher, with 44 applicants seeking just five licenses, reflecting an 8:1 ratio.

Other categories in Delaware, such as micro cultivation and micro manufacturing, showed a more accessible path, where some categories had fewer applicants than available licenses, allowing all eligible businesses to advance.

Cover: AI generated image