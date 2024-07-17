Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear To DEA: Reschedule Cannabis 'Marijuana Products Will Reduce Suffering'

Loading... Loading...

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is urging the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to ease restrictions on marijuana.

In a recent letter addressed to DEA administrator Anne Milgram, Beshear advocated for the reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I drug, which includes substances like heroin and LSD, to a Schedule III drug, where ketamine and anabolic steroids are listed, Cannabis Business Times reported.

“The jury is no longer out on marijuana: It has medical uses and is currently being used for medical purposes,” Beshear wrote. “The recognition is overwhelming – and bipartisan. For example, I signed a medical marijuana law that passed with support from Republican legislative supermajorities and a Democratic Governor.”

Medical Marijuana In Kentucky

Kentucky’s approach to medical marijuana has evolved significantly under Beshear’s administration. The governor signed a medical marijuana law that passed with bipartisan support, highlighting the broad acceptance of cannabis’s medicinal benefits.

Beshear’s letter comes at a crucial time, with the new medical cannabis program set to go into effect on January 1, 2025. This program aims to provide safe, regulated medical marijuana products to improve the lives of Kentuckians with significant medical conditions.

The Case For Rescheduling Cannabis

The primary distinction between Schedule I and Schedule III drugs lies in their medical value and potential for abuse. Schedule I drugs are deemed to have no medical value and a high potential for abuse, whereas Schedule III drugs have accepted medical uses and a lower potential for abuse.

According to DEA scheduling practices, marijuana is absurdly classified as more dangerous than fentanyl, oxycodone and methamphetamine.

Beshear’s argument is bolstered by data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which estimated that 84,181 people died from opioid overdoses in 2022. In contrast, the DEA has not reported any deaths directly attributable to marijuana use.

However, a 2023 study from Florida Atlantic University highlighted that synthetic cannabinoids, which are often more potent and dangerous than natural cannabis, have been linked to 386 deaths between 2014 and 2020.

Potential Benefits For Kentuckians

Beshear emphasized the potential benefits of rescheduling marijuana for Kentuckians, particularly as an alternative to opioids and a means to reduce crime and illicit drug use. “

As Governor, my job is to move our state forward,” Beshear stated. “Rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III is a significant, common-sense step forward for all Kentuckians, especially those with significant medical conditions.”

Looking Ahead

Kentucky’s new medical cannabis program is set to launch in 2025, promising to bring relief to thousands of residents suffering from various medical conditions.

“We look forward to seeing how safe medical marijuana products will reduce the suffering and improve the lives of tens of thousands of Kentuckians when our program launches,” Beshear wrote.

Government photo of Andy Beshear