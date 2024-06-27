Applications Are Open: Kentucky Set To Roll Out Medical Cannabis In 2025

Loading... Loading...

Kentucky is gearing up to launch its medical cannabis program.

What Happened: Kentucky businesses interested in selling, processing or growing medical marijuana in Kentucky can apply for the necessary permits beginning this Monday, July 1.

According to ABC News, the initiative is part of an accelerated push by Governor Andy Beshear (D) to ensure medical cannabis products are available by early 2025.

This move comes after a follow-up legislation signed by Governor Beshear this past spring, which advanced the timeline for cannabis business licensing by six months.

“The goal is to have some medical cannabis available in January when the products become legal,” Beshear stated.

Medical Professionals to Certify Patients

Doctors and advanced practice registered nurses can also begin submitting applications to certify eligible patients for purchasing medical cannabis.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure and Board of Nursing will oversee this process, ensuring that patients with qualifying medical conditions can access the drug safely and legally.

Moreover, the state has been proactive in providing support to potential applicants. A series of YouTube webinars, a business licensing application guide, and other materials have been issued to assist in the application process.

Businesses can apply for licenses through the end of August, with the first round of licenses being awarded via a lottery system in October.

Initial License Distribution

The program will initially issue 48 dispensary licenses across 11 regions, ensuring a fair distribution. Each region will receive at least four licenses, with most counties limited to one each.

It’s worth noting that Louisville and Lexington will each be allowed two licenses due to their larger populations. A limited number of licenses for growing and processing cannabis will also be issued.

Ensuring Fair Access

The state is committed to ensuring fair access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians with qualifying medical conditions.

“The program is focused on ensuring cannabis business licensing is fair, transparent, and customer-service oriented,” said Sam Flynn, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis.

Furthermore, Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander echoed this idea, stressing the goal of providing “safe, affordable access to medical cannabis.”

Patient Access Starts January 1

Patients suffering from qualifying illnesses such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy, chronic nausea, or post-traumatic stress disorder can start applying for medical cannabis cards on Jan. 1, 2025. This marks a significant step forward for the state’s medical cannabis program, which was legalized with bipartisan support in 2023.

Balancing Supply and Demand

License caps are in place to prevent market saturation, which could harm both businesses and patients. However, the program has built-in flexibility to scale up if demand increases or if more qualifying medical conditions are added.

"You can always scale up,” Beshear remarked. “Scaling back hurts businesses, hurts people and hurts access."

