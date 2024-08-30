Just a decade ago, 40 counties in Kentucky still had a complete ban on alcohol sales. Fast forward ten years and most of them have or will soon vote on legalizing medical cannabis. What a change!

In November, voters will decide if medical cannabis companies can operate in their communities. This decision will directly impact the launch of the medical marijuana program, set to go into effect on January 1, 2025, reported Kentucky Public Radio.

Local Control

Kentucky's medical marijuana (MMJ) program, passed into law in 2023 and updated this year, allows cities and counties to opt out of allowing MMJ businesses to operate in their areas.

That’s the reason why over 100 cities and counties have decided to put this decision into voters' hands via local ballot referendums. The outcome will determine whether businesses like dispensaries, growers and processors can operate.

While counties representing about12% of Kentucky's population have already opted out and will not be voting in a referendum, nearly 30% of the state’s population will be deciding.

Read Also: Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear To DEA: Reschedule Cannabis ‘Marijuana Products Will Reduce Suffering’

Credit: Kentucky Public Radio

Diverse Responses Across The State

County governments of Jefferson and Fayette, for example, have already opted in, ensuring MMJ businesses can operate. However, other areas are more reluctant. In Northern Kentucky, counties like Kenton, Boone and Campbell have opted out. But these cities can opt to pass local laws to allow businesses. This is the case for important cities like Covington and Newport.

This approach means MMJ patients across the state might face different levels of accesss. Even in counties where businesses are prohibited, patients with valid medical cannabis cards can still legally use their medication. However, whether they have dispensaries nearby will depend on the November vote.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

Licensing Process Underway

The Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis is already processing applications from businesses seeking state licenses though the process was slow. Officials plan to award the first licenses in October through a lottery system, which a further complications, because not all areas that opt into the program are guaranteed to get businesses.

Cover: AI generated image