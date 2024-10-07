These Two Marijuana Giants Will Soon Report Earnings, Hear From CEOs At Benzinga Cannabis Conference

Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter that ended Sept. 30, 2024 after market close on Nov. 6, 2024.

The cannabis giant said it would host a conference call and audio webcast on the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

Curaleaf reported its second-quarter financials in August, revealing revenue of $342 million, up by 2% from the same quarter of the previous year. The company also reported a net loss of $48.9 million for the quarter, marking a per-share loss of $0.06.

Nevertheless, the company has continued to actively expand its global and domestic footprint. Internationally, revenue surged by 78% for the second quarter, driven by robust performance in the UK and Germany.

The company has also recognized the potential of Poland’s medical marijuana market, as its subsidiary, Curaleaf International, expanded in the European country this year via the acquisition of Can4Med, a pharmaceutical wholesaler specializing in cannabinoid medication.

Curaleaf named its executive chairman Boris Jordan as the new CEO in August, after Matt Darin announced his retirement plans.

Curaleaf's shares traded 0.67% lower at $2.96 per share at the time of writing on Monday morning.

MariMed

MariMed Inc. MRMD MRMD will report third-quarter financial results on Nov. 6, 2024, after the markets close. Management will host a conference call the next day at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

The multi-state cannabis operator disclosed its financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2024, in August, revealing revenue of $40.4 million, compared to $36.5 million in the same period last year.

Jon Levine, who is also among the slew of experts and entrepreneurs slated to speak at this week's Benzinga Cannabis Conference in Chicago, said at the time that MariMed management team is "confident we will realize margin expansion and increased cash flow long-term as our new assets deliver their full revenue potential.”

During the second quarter, the company closed the acquisition of Allgreens Dispensary, its fifth dispensary in Illinois.

MariMed's shares traded 4.40% lower at $0.152 per share at the time of writing on Monday.

