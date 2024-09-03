Two European Marijuana Companies Team Up To Bring Cannabis-Based Solutions To Poland

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, a Portugal-headquartered marijuana company has partnered with Cosma S.A., a Poland-based company focused on cannabis-based pharmaceutical advancements. Under this strategic partnership, Cosma is designated as the marketing authorization holder (MAH) for both Cosma and SOMAÍ's cannabis-based products.

"Through partnering with Cosma, we are dedicated to improving Polish patients' access with the highest-quality innovative, improved performance and tasting solutions that have the potential to change their lives for the better," stated Michael Sassano, founder and interim CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals. "SOMAÍ has the largest range of extracted innovative products with over 100+ stabilized EU-GMP products, and looks forward to introducing the Polish doctors and patients to many more advanced therapies and choices to help them."

Cosma S.A. and SOMAÍ will introduce a range of advanced cannabis-based product lines to Polish patients, including various formulations of purified oral solutions and inhalation extracts. SOMAÍ noted that the oral solution’s formula is based on purified full-spectrum cannabis extract that combines a variety of THC/CBD ratios, genetics and formulations with different terpene as well as flavonoid options to cover a wide range of medical conditions. Oral solutions and inhalation extracts are available in three specialized lines: Essentials, Origins and Senses.

Read Also: Most Important Medical Potential Of Marijuana? Cannabis For Pain Relief Says Biotech CEO

These single-strain products continue to undergo rigorous Polish registration processes, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and efficacy. In addition to the Cosma extract by SOMAÍ, which is expected to complete registration and be on the market this year, the company expects the newest products to finish registration and reach the shelves in 2025.

Under this collaboration, Cosma S.A. will act as the MAH, leveraging its expertise to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and ensure timely market access for these products.

Przemysław Lahuta, president of Cosma S.A., commented, "We anticipate a significant increase in the registration of 45 new products over the next few years as we pursue our goal of becoming the CEE Cannabis Leader. Our collaboration demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced, high-quality healthcare solutions for both Polish patients and the medical industry. In line with our strategic objectives, we continue to develop the Cosma brand and expand the distribution of SOMAÍ's new products."

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

Recent Marijuana Developments In Poland

The government of Poland recently announced it wants to tighten medical marijuana rules to address concerns of possible misuse.

In 2019, only 2,909 cannabis prescriptions were issued, but this number skyrocketed to 276,807 in 2023, marking a 9,420% increase over that period. In line with the increasing medical marijuana use, the Polish Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS) recently revealed that 73.4% of Poles support the decriminalization of cannabis.

Read Also: Poland’s Medicinal Cannabis Boom: Prescriptions Up 9,420%, Dispensation Up 13,942% In Just 4 Years

Under the current cannabis law, medical marijuana prescriptions can be obtained via online consultations. The proposed changes would restrict online prescriptions to ongoing treatments of up to three months and impose various other limitations.

The proposals are not yet official, and details have yet to be published.

The potential of Poland's medical marijuana market has been recognized this year by the U.S. cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings CURLF, whose subsidiary Curaleaf International expanded in Poland via the acquisition of Can4Med, the country’s pharmaceutical wholesaler specializing in cannabinoid medication.

Meanwhile, recreational cannabis remains illegal in the country, and with the neighboring Germany embracing the reform, travelers should be aware of the differences between the two countries’ cannabis laws. More specifically, in Germany, a new law setting up a maximum allowed limit of THC for drivers at 3.5 nanograms per milliliter of blood recently took effect. That’s equivalent to 20 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. However, in Poland, cannabis is illegal, and a zero-tolerance policy is in place.

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy of Tinnakorn jorruang via Shutterstock