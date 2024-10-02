The seizure, which included 2,652 plants, occurred during an enforcement operation in an Oakland neighborhood.

The operation, led by the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), was part of California’s ongoing efforts to combat unlicensed cannabis operations, according to an official statement

The Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce (UCETF)

The UCETF, formed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022, targets unlicensed cannabis activities.

During the operation, task force agents also seized multiple bags of illegal pesticides, including isoprocarb, a toxic chemical unregistered for cannabis use, along with other hazardous substances like "Golden Eagle."

Authorities said they are particularly concerned about the risks these chemicals pose to consumers and the environment.

Bill Jones, DCC's Chief of Law Enforcement, praised the collaboration between state and local agencies. "This operation demonstrates our commitment to protecting consumer safety and holding those who threaten it accountable."

The operation resulted in the arrest of one person on charges related to unlicensed cannabis cultivation, possession and the use of unregistered pesticides. In addition to the cannabis plants, 116.95 pounds of processed flower were seized.

"Illegal cannabis from outside the safe, regulated market poses serious health risks and fuels criminal organizations responsible for environmental damage," Governor Newsom said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid a wave of new market opportunities (e.g., cannabis cafes and farmers markets), prohibitions on hemp-derived products, and police activity in California.

These efforts seem to be addressing the ongoing downturn in the state’s legal cannabis market. First-quarter cannabis sales in 2024 were the lowest since 2020.

Cover: Courtesy of the California Department of Cannabis Control.