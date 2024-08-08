California's War On Illegal Cannabis: $120M Seized, 37 Tons Of Marijuana Destroyed So Far In 2024

California's Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) has seized over $120 million worth of illegal cannabis products since January 2024.

The task force, launched in 2022 by Governor Gavin Newsom, has intensified its efforts, dismantling unlicensed operations across 11 counties, including Mendocino, Humboldt and Los Angeles.

Governor Newsom's initiative to crack down on the illegal cannabis market has yielded substantial results, with UCETF eradicating nearly 123,000 illegal cannabis plants and seizing 37 tons of unlicensed cannabis, roughly the weight of 20 cars. In addition, the task force has confiscated 22 firearms linked to these illegal activities.

Illicit cannabis seized in Mendocino County. Courtesy of the State of California.

“The legal cannabis market brings billions of dollars to our state's economy, helping to sustain California's position as the fifth largest economy in the world,” Newsom said. “We will not tolerate illegal operations that threaten our economy and the health and well-being of California communities.”

However, the UCETF's operations extend beyond seizing cannabis, focusing on broader efforts to safeguard California's environment and public health.

The illegal use of pesticides and harmful agricultural practices at unlicensed grow sites has been a significant concern, prompting the state to take decisive action. Moreover, these illegal operations often exploit vulnerable workers, exposing them to labor violations and, in some cases, human trafficking.

“UCETF's efforts are continuing to break new ground in unlicensed cannabis enforcement by leveraging the expertise and knowledge of its diverse group of partners to disrupt the unlicensed market,” stated Bill Jones, chief of the Law Enforcement Division with the Department of Cannabis Control.

Since its inception, UCETF has made remarkable strides, seizing over $465 million in unlicensed cannabis and eradicating nearly half a million illegal plants. The task force has also served 309 search warrants, leading to the arrest of 38 individuals involved in illegal cannabis operations.

The ongoing collaboration among state, local and federal agencies has been key to the task force’s success, noted Nathaniel Arnold, chief of the Law Enforcement Division with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and co-lead of UCETF. "The continued success of UCETF is a testament to the collaboration between its partner agencies. Due to the high level of engagement from each of the agencies involved, we are able to move swiftly against those who choose to continue to grow cannabis illegally."

Photo courtesy of California National Parks Service