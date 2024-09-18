Cannabis Giant Tilray Expands Medical Marijuana Portfolio With Redecan Launch In Australia

Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY announced on Wednesday the launch of Redecan EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in Australia.

What Happened: The following Redecan products are now available for medical cannabis patients in Australia, including:

Redecan PC THC28 Purple Churro – 15g

Redecan SA THC28 Space Age Cake – 15g

Why It Matters: Denise Faltischek, chief strategy officer and head of international at Tilray Brands, praised the move.

"The launch of Redecan further expands our medical cannabis portfolios alongside our current Tilray and Broken Coast offerings, as we continue our mission of empowering patients and healthcare practitioners to find the optimal therapeutic solutions," Faltischek said.

Jonathan Trodden, director at Tilray Medical Australia, agrees: "We are proud to launch Redecan in Australia and further strengthen our ongoing commitment to providing patients with a consistent, accessible supply of premium quality medical cannabis to choose from.”

Tilray has been present in Australia for years. In 2022, the company launched a new medical cannabis e-learning platform for healthcare providers, built on the importance of understanding the benefits derived from medical cannabis use. This effort followed Tilray’s successful introduction of multiple medical cannabis workshops across Australia and New Zealand, educating hundreds of healthcare practitioners in 2021.

Price Action: Tilray's shares traded 0.51% higher at $1.8193 per share during the pre-market session on Wednesday morning.

