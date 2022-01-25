Tilray Expands Medical Marijuana Product Offering In Australia, Launches Cannabis E-Learning Platform

Marijuana giant Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) announced on Tuesday the expansion of its medical cannabis product offering in Australia and the launch of a new medical cannabis e-learning platform for healthcare providers.

“Tilray is transforming the industry globally with our highly scalable footprint and portfolio of diverse cannabis products,” stated Denise Faltischek, head of international and chief strategy officer. “After listening to patient feedback and leveraging learnings from our operations in Germany, we are excited to be introducing new products in Australia that meet consumer needs.”

The company’s product offering in Australia, approved under the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Special Access and Authorized Prescriber Scheme, is centered around its whole flower options ranging from balanced 1:1 whole flower (THC 10 CBD 10), including mid-range (17) and high THC (25) varieties of 15g bag GMP-Certified medical cannabis whole flower.

Its new medical cannabis educational platform for healthcare professionals is built on the importance of understanding the benefits derived from medical cannabis use. To date, Tilray has successfully introduced multiple medical cannabis workshops across Australia and New Zealand, educating hundreds of health care practitioners in 2021.

"We are committed to providing reliable access to patients in need with pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products and are pleased to be expanding our medical cannabis offerings in Australia," George Polimenakos, general manager of Tilray Australia and New Zealand said in a statement. “On a related note, cannabis education is paramount to everything we do and are therefore excited to offer healthcare professionals with the tools they need to learn about cannabis through our new e-learning platform.”

Price Action

Tilray Brands shares traded 4.11% lower at $5.60 per share during Tuesday pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash