Actor and cannabis advocate Woody Harrelson is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to sign a bill which would allow licensed cannabis cafes to sell non-cannabis snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and host live performances. Known for his support of marijuana legalization, Harrelson has now focused his efforts on Assembly Bill 1775.

Bill Could Boost Struggling Cannabis Lounges

"We just need a tiny little crumb and that is the ability to sell non-cannabis items in the lounge," Harrelson said in a video posted by the bill’s author, Assembly member Matt Haney (D).

Harrelson, an Emmy-winning actor and co-owner of a cannabis dispensary and lounge in West Hollywood, emphasized the minimal impact of the bill. He pleaded for its passage, saying, "I don't see how that hurts anybody. Let's please make this happen."

The legislation, re-introduced by Haney, sailed through the California Assembly and Senate following a previous veto by Newsom citing smoke-free workplace protections. This bill represents a significant shift, enabling cannabis lounges to enhance their offerings, thus competing more effectively with the illicit market and potentially reviving commercial districts.

Haney Touts Economic Benefits Of Bill

Haney talked about the bill's broader implications at a press conference Friday. "The governor recently said that the future happens here first. Well, this is the future. This is the future when it comes to adult-use cannabis. It's the future when it comes to supporting our cannabis small businesses and their ability to thrive," he said according to the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom Faces Criticism Over Hemp THC Ban

The push comes amidst Newsom’s contentious stance on cannabis-related regulations, raising the question of what his decision will be on this bill. On Friday, Newsom proposed emergency regulations to completely ban THC in hemp-derived products, a move that has been criticized heavily by industry stakeholders. They argue that such stringent regulations threaten the burgeoning cannabis and hemp industries and could eliminate a significant revenue stream for the state.

With the deadline for the governor’s decision looming on September 30, supporters of AB 1775 say the hope Newsom will acknowledge the potential economic and social benefits of the bill.

