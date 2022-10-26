ñol

The Woods: Woody Harrelson And Bill Maher Open New Cannabis Lounge In West Hollywood

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 26, 2022 6:06 PM | 1 min read
The Woods cannabis lounge and garden recently opened its doors on Santa Monica Boulevard, boasting some notable owners including actor Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, designer Thomas Schoos and founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler reported local media.

Paradise On Santa Monica Blvd.

The 5,000 square-foot space is replete with plush sofas, a patio that formerly served as Schoos’s professional studio and lots of trees, tropical birds, koi ponds and cabanas for rent.

Guests can purchase extracts, vaporizers, pre-rolls and non-alcoholic beverages to consume on the patio.

There is an option BYOB (Bring Your Own Bud), but you would have to pay a $20 fee. Three cabanas are available to rent from $100 to $200 per hour depending on the day and time.

The lounge, which features a cocktail bar spanning 1,000 square feet, is currently under construction and scheduled to open “in late 2022 or early 2023.” It will offer cocktails, wine and beer. In compliance with California law, the sale and consumption of cannabis on the same site as alcohol is not allowed.

The Woods operates from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The facility’s lockers allow guests to store their cannabis after designated hours (9:50 p.m).

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo By Danny Liao (2022) via Leafly. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bill MaherCannabis in Californiapremiumretail cannabisThe WoodsWoody HarrelsonCannabisNewsMarkets
 

