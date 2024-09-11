California Cannabis Brands Papa & Barkley And Mammoth Distribution Announce Merger, Promising National Expansion

Papa & Barkley, a well-known cannabis wellness brand in California, has merged into Mammoth Distribution, one of the state's leading distributors. The companies announced the merger Wednesday in a joint press release. This marks a significant consolidation within California's cannabis industry, promising a focus on quality, sustainability and expanded national reach.

Company Leaders Highlight Merger Benefits

Nik Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mammoth Distribution, highlighted the strategic benefits of the merger, stating, "Having Heavy Hitters, Papa & Barkley, and Almora working together as one team allows us to make better products, cut our CO2 emissions by sharing trucks and deliveries, and strengthen our retail partnerships."

"Our key performance indicator has always been ‘lives changed,' and joining the talented team at Mammoth Distribution will further that mission," said Adam Grossman, founder of Papa & Barkley.

"We look forward to expanding Papa & Barkley nationally, reaching more people who medically need our all-natural solventless cannabis products, made with the highest care and quality standards."

Scott Gordon, a board member at Papa & Barkley, expressed confidence in the decision. “After much consideration and discussions with potential partners, we chose Mammoth as the best home for Papa & Barkley. Mammoth's strong commitment to its customers, employees and the quality of its products is exceptional.”

Mammoth Distribution Eyes Multi-State Growth

Currently operating in California and New York, Mammoth Distribution plans to extend its footprint across other states in the coming year and remains open to additional mergers that align with its cultural and quality standards.

