The California Senate has taken a significant step toward expanding the state's cannabis market by approving two key bills that could reshape how small marijuana growers and consumers interact.

The Senate voted 27-5 to pass a bill allowing small cannabis growers to sell their products directly to consumers at state-organized farmers markets. If signed into law, this legislation would permit on-site cannabis consumption at these events, providing a new avenue for small producers to reach consumers, reported Marijuana Moment.

Championed by Assembly member Gail Pellerin (D), the bill will not be implemented until January 1, 2026.

Under the proposed law, the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) would issue a "state temporary event license" for onsite cannabis sales and consumption at venues approved by local jurisdictions. Eligible applicants would be small marijuana producers, defined as those cultivating no more than one acre of cannabis or specific smaller areas under certain cultivation licenses.

Cannabis Cafes: A Step Closer To Reality

In a separate but related move, the Senate also approved a bill to legalize Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes in California, with a 30-7 vote. This bill, introduced by Assembly member Matt Haney (D), would allow local jurisdictions to permit licensed cannabis retailers to serve non-cannabis food and nonalcoholic drinks while hosting live performances.

The Assembly had previously approved the measure, AB 1775, with a 64-9 vote. However, the fate of this bill remains uncertain, given that Governor Gavin Newsom (D) vetoed a similar measure last October, citing concerns about workplace safety.

Haney has since amended the current bill to address these concerns, such as banning marijuana smoking or vaping in “back of house” lounges.

Supporting Legal Cannabis Businesses

Haney emphasized that these measures are designed to give small cannabis businesses a fair chance to compete, especially as the legal market grapples with high taxes and strict regulations. In fact, both bills aim to bolster California's struggling legal cannabis market, which has been undercut by the black market.

These legislative moves could help create new opportunities for small businesses while addressing some of the challenges that negatively affecting the industry.

