Woody Harrelson Will Open A Marijuana Dispensary, Judge At Cannabis Competition, The Emerald Cup

By Franca Quarneti, via El Planteo.

The beloved American actor Woody Harrelson -mostly known for his roles in True Detective, Indecent Proposal, Natural Born Killers, and Zombieland– will be a judge at the 18th edition of the Emerald Cup, the iconic marijuana awards ceremony.

In addition to being an actor, Woody is a historical activist in favor of the legalization of marijuana in the United States.

Far away and long ago, in 1996, Harrelson was arrested in Kentucky after symbolically planting four hemp seeds, to show that the law did not distinguish between industrial hemp and marijuana.

Speaking to LA Weekly, Tim Blake, founder of the Emerald Cup, stated: “Woody got into cannabis activism when it wasn't popular. People thought he was crazy or that he was an eccentric with strange beliefs. He didn't care. He was passionate.”

Harrelson stated: “It's kind of amazing because, to be honest, I never thought we would get to this stage. I never thought it would be legal, much less that I could go buy it at a store. So it's very exciting. I don't take much credit for it, but a lot of people have worked really hard to get it."

The next Emerald Cup awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on May 14, at the Montalbán Theater in Hollywood.

'The Woods', Woody Harrelson's cannabis dispensary

The 60-year-old artist will soon open his dispensary, The Woods, in West Hollywood. Harrelson will serve as CEO and Devon Wheeler, founder of ERBA Markets dispensary, as COO.

‘The Woods' will allow various types of business to be carried out in the same place: the dispensary, on-site consumption, and a place to organize delivery operations.

“It has everything, but most importantly, it is incredibly beautiful. We have an amazing outdoor area with a koi pond,” Harrelson told LA Weekly.

Meanwhile, Woody highlighted that his dispensary will sell organic cannabis grown outdoors. “Most people want indoor chemical marijuana. That's going to be [available] in 'The Woods' because I don't want to turn away any potential clients. But my dream is to promote and help people see the essence of grass bathed in the sun.”

In reference to the “great THC race”, the actor said that he prefers less THC, rather than experiencing a very strong high.

“I don't know why you need 30% THC. For me, 15% THC is just great. If you just want to puff on a joint and lose your balance, what's the point of that? Don't you want to smoke a few? Most smokers I know don't want to take a single drag on a joint."

Photo by LBJ Library c/o: Gabriel Cristóver Pérez, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons // Edited in Canva by El Planteo.