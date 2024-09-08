Harris Vs Trump: A Nail-Biting Presidential Race, See Which Candidate Is Gaining The Upper Hand

The most recent presidential polls reveal a tight race, with Vice President Kamala Harris slightly ahead of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: As per a survey conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, Harris and Trump are virtually neck and neck, with Trump gaining a one-point lead for the first time since the beginning of August. This development signifies the end of a series of major polling victories for Harris, indicating an extremely close presidential race.

In a Times/Siena poll conducted from September 3-6, Trump led Harris by 48%-47% among likely voters, mirroring the former president's one-point lead six weeks prior. This is one of the few instances where a major pollster has shown Trump ahead since Fox News reported him leading by 50%-49% in early August.

Nonetheless, a survey of likely voters conducted by Emerson College on September 3-4 showed Harris leading by two points, 49% to 47%, a slight drop from her four-point lead in Emerson's August poll. Similarly, a September 1-3 Economist/YouGov survey showed Harris leading Trump by two points, consistent with results from the previous week.

Also Read: Trump Vs Harris: Majority Of Americans Anticipate Peaceful 2024 Power Transfer If This Candidate Wins

In a Bloomberg/Morning Consult survey carried out from August 23-27, Harris led Trump by two points overall in the seven battleground states that are likely to determine the election outcome: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia. Harris was ahead of Trump in six of these states and tied in Arizona.

Trump’s campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio, anticipates a temporary surge in polls for Harris, as her entry into the race is likely to invigorate Democrats. He referred to this expected increase as a "Harris Honeymoon" in a memo released shortly after a Reuters/Ipsos poll was made public.

Why It Matters: The tight race between Harris and Trump underscores the divisive political climate in the United States.

The fluctuating poll numbers reflect the uncertainty and volatility of the current political landscape, with both candidates having strong support bases.

The outcome of this election could have significant implications for the future direction of the country.

Read Next:

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Trump In Key States, Young Americans Bank On Harris For Economic Revival

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.