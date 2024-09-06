Leadership Shake-Ups In Cannabis And Psychedelics: Maryland's Cannabis Chief Resigns, Costly Legal Battle In MA Drags On & More

Maryland’s Cannabis Chief To Resign Amidst Record-Breaking $1.1B Cannabis Sales

Maryland transitioned to an adult-use cannabis market a little over a year ago. Led by the state's Cannabis Administration Director, Will Tilburg, the transition resulted in the state’s legal cannabis sales surpassing $1.1 billion in the first year following legalization.

In August, Maryland Matters reported that Tilburg, who has spent six years working on the state's cannabis policy, announced his decision to step down from his role on Dec.4, 2024.

"What was really important for me was working with the administration so that this is a smooth transition," Tilburg said. "I want to make sure that this transition is right. I'll figure out me after that."

Industry stakeholders praised Tilburg's dedication to getting the job done.

"He did the work. That's what I think earned him the respect," Jake Van Wingerden, owner of Cecil County-based SunMed Growers and chair of the board of the Maryland Wholesale Cannabis Trade Association, said. "He knew his regulations and his program inside and out. He listened to feedback."

In Massachusetts, a costly legal battle between State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and Shannon O'Brien, who was suspended as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission last year, is ongoing, reported CommonWealth Beacon-News.

O'Brien, originally appointed by Goldberg, who has spent close to $750,000in taxpayer dollars on legal fees, engaged lawyers and contested her suspension through court battles and at least four confidential hearings that concluded in early July. Goldberg has remained inactive for almost two months.

The Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General, Jeffrey S. Shapiro, recently sent a letter to the state legislature calling for the correction of CCC’s poor governance structure.

“The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) conducted a limited review of the CCC’s structure and determined the agency’s statute lacks a clear leadership hierarchy with defined duties and responsibilities,” reads the letter. “For the past two years, CCC’s staff, including its commissioners, have spent considerable time and money seeking to clarify roles and responsibilities. As of the date of this letter, it does not appear the CCC, on its own, is any closer to resolving these issues.”

Board Changes And Other Leadership Changes In Cannabis And Psychedelics

Nevada-focused cannabis grower and producer 1933 Industries Inc. TGIFTGIFF, kicked off September by announcing Rick Skeith had tendered his resignation from its board of directors, effective immediately.

Cybin Inc.'s CYBN (Cboe CA: CYBN) shareholders elected the following nominees to serve on the company's board of directors during their annual meeting, including:

Theresa Firestone

Grant Froese

Paul Glavine

Eric Hoskins

Mark Lawson

Eric So

George Tziras

Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder Charles Patti of MY Self Wellness, a ketamine clinic and pioneer in the psychedelics space, has been named to the board of directors of Noonautics, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on advancing consciousness and is dedicated to exploring breakthrough discoveries in the psychedelics space brought on through the use of N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

Healing Realty Trust, a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies, announced the appointment of Valerie Cook as director of real Estate and Acquisitions.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH wrapped up August by announcing significant leadership changes as the company continues to align its operations with its long-term strategic goals and financial priorities. As part of this transition, John Hartmann agreed to step down as the company's CEO, while Mark Cassebaum resigned from the role of chief financial officer, effective immediately. Moreover, the board of directors has appointed Samuel Brill current director, as new CEO. Francis Perullo, co-founder and current director, has been appointed as the company's president, while Roman Nemchenko, previously chief accounting officer has been appointed as the new CFO.

Cannatrol, creators of the only total dry, cure and store system for the cannabis industry, said recently Spencer Craig has opted to take on the role of chief operations officer and Chris Mapson the position of vice president of marketing.

Diplomat Consulting has partnered with Leaf Street Strategies, and its principal and founder, Tyler Klimas to expand efforts in supporting the burgeoning North American cannabis hospitality sector. Klimas brings his expertise as the former chief cannabis regulator for Nevada's billion-dollar cannabis marketplace to the Senior Advisor role. Kilmas helped usher in a first-of-its-kind cannabis consumption lounge program in Nevada.

