Latina Cannabis Chef Stacy Rae (Rubalcaba) Releases CBD-Focused Cookbook: Delicious Recipes, No High

Celebrated Latina chef and culinary innovator Stacy Rae (Rubalcaba) has launched her latest cookbook, “In the Kitchen with the CBD Recipe Guru: More than 60 Delicious Foods Without the High.” Known for combining her expertise in cooking with her passion for health and wellness, Stacy Rae offers readers a unique and approachable take on cooking with CBD-infused ingredients, aiming to enhance both physical and mental well-being.

This latest cookbook features more than 60 recipes that incorporate CBD or THC tinctures in ways that provide therapeutic benefits without the psychoactive effects typically associated with cannabis. Each recipe is color-coded to simplify the process, guiding users on how to dose and incorporate these cannabinoids into their meals. "The goal is to offer innovative, kitchen-tested CBD-licious recipes without the high," says Stacy Rae. "Not everybody wants to get high. Some people want to get healthy, not high."

Stacy Rae's journey into CBD cooking began with her own health struggles. After experimenting with CBD for pain relief, she found it significantly improved her quality of life. "I enjoyed tremendous relief with virtually no side effects," she explains. "I used less over-the-counter pain medicines and had less pain. I take CBD on a regular basis and remain in control of my health and feel vibrant."

With a background as a chef, culinary instructor and the owner of a Mexican food line, Stacy Rae has long been an advocate for health-conscious cooking. Her previous book, “In the Kitchen with the Chippendales,” was an international success, selling over 50,000 copies and receiving widespread acclaim in outlets such as Entertainment Weekly and Publishers Weekly. This latest book blends her expertise in the kitchen with her personal health journey, making it both an educational tool and a culinary guide.

In addition to the recipes, Stacy Rae's new book also features a section on CBD user protocols, a dosing diary and QR codes that allow readers to access "Mini Medical Moments" – short audio segments delivered by medical professionals, offering valuable information about CBD’s potential benefits.

Among the standout recipes are the Cilantro Pistachio Pesto and Nutty Blueberry Buddha Bites. These dishes showcase Stacy Rae’s knack for flavor while promoting health and wellness. "Some of my favorite recipes remind me of my Grandma Julia, who was my mentor in the kitchen and in life," Stacy Rae shares. "She taught me that food can be a recipe for love and stressed the importance of plants, not pills, for everyday wellness."

“In the Kitchen with the CBD Recipe Guru” is now available for purchase, offering readers a comprehensive, easy-to-follow guide to integrating CBD into their daily cooking routine. Through her cookbook, Stacy Rae continues to empower others to take control of their health through food – without sacrificing flavor.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.