Avicanna's CBG Products Reach 19 Countries: Denmark Joins Global Expansion

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF biopharmaceutical company announced Thursday the successful export of its Aureus-branded cannabigerol (CBG) products to Denmark.

This marks the 19th international market for Aureus-branded products and the 22nd market overall for Avicanna's product range. The export was facilitated through Avicanna’s majority-owned subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS.

What Is CBG?

Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. Often referred to as the "mother cannabinoid," CBG is the precursor to other cannabinoids like THC and CBD. Specialized extraction methods can isolate CBG for its distinct properties.

CBG has been researched for potential therapeutic effects, including anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and neuroprotective benefits. It is also thought to be useful in treating conditions such as glaucoma and inflammatory bowel disease.

From Colombia To Denmark

Aureus products are developed in Santa Marta, Colombia, leveraging optimal environmental conditions to produce cannabinoid-active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as CBD, THC and CBG.

Avicanna reported these products are cultivated, extracted and manufactured by Avicanna's subsidiaries in Colombia, contributing to the company's supply chain for global distribution. The Aureus line supports Avicanna's cosmetic, medical and pharmaceutical product offerings.

Denmark’s Cannabis Market

Denmark's medicinal cannabis pilot program, launched on January 1, 2018, allows doctors to prescribe cannabis products previously illegal in the country. Running until December 31, 2025, the program aims to offer patients a legal alternative when other authorized medicines fail.

The cannabis products in the program are not traditional medicines. Consequently, doctors bear full responsibility for prescriptions, including determining dosages.

The Danish government has issued guidelines for doctors, recommending medicinal cannabis primarily for conditions like multiple sclerosis-related spasms, chemotherapy-induced nausea, and specific neuropathic pain.

