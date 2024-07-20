Ohio's Adult-Use Cannabis Market Takes Its First Major Step

Loading... Loading...

Ohio's Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) issued its inaugural batch of dual-use certificates on Friday, officially opening the door for four cultivators and six processors to enter the state’s adult-use cannabis market, legalized in a November 2023 ballot vote.

Initial Licenses Granted To Key Players

The state began accepting applications for recreational marijuana sales on June 7. Since then, the DCC received 230 applications for dual-use sales, meaning a medical dispensary can also sell recreation marijuana and another 190 new dispensary license applications, reported WKRC.

Among recipients of the first dual-use certificates are established names like Riviera Creek Holdings and Pure Ohio Wellness, according to to the Cannabis Business Times.

Riviera Creek, based in Youngstown, has been a fixture in Ohio’s medical cannabis market since January 2019.

"Riviera Creek is thrilled to earn a dual-use license and looks forward to providing its top-tier products to adults across the state of Ohio," said CEO, Daniel Kessler. The company has expanded its facility significantly in anticipation of the adult-use market, adding approximately 5,000 square feet of canopy and hiring additional staff.

Similarly, Pure Ohio Wellness, which operates a substantial cultivation and processing facility in Springfield, has also received dual-use certification.

"It means a lot to us… this brings us one step closer," CEO Tracey McMillin commented. The company has boosted its production capabilities, doubling its flower production capacity and expanding its facilities to accommodate increased demand.

A Glimpse Into The Certification Process

The DCC's initial batch includes these ten cultivators and processors:

Pure Ohio Wellness (Springfield, Clark County) – Level I Cultivator

(Springfield, Clark County) – Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF (Toledo, Lucas County) – Level I Cultivator

(Toledo, Lucas County) – Klutch Cannabis (Akron, Summit County) – Level I Cultivator

(Akron, Summit County) – Farkas Farms (Grafton, Lorain County) – Level II Cultivator

(Grafton, Lorain County) – Riviera Creek (Youngstown, Mahoning County) – Processor

(Youngstown, Mahoning County) – One Orijin (Columbus, Franklin County) – Processor

(Columbus, Franklin County) – Green Thumb Industries (Toledo, Lucas County) – Processor

(Toledo, Lucas County) – Pure Ohio Wellness (Springfield, Clark County) – Processor

(Springfield, Clark County) – Klutch Cannabis (Akron, Summit County) – Processor

(Akron, Summit County) – FN Group (Ravenna Township, Portage County) – Processor

These entities will continue to comply with existing medical cannabis packaging and labeling requirements until new adult-use regulations are finalized. Businesses are required to use their dual-use license numbers and DCC seals on packaging to ensure product legitimacy and consumer safety.

Next Steps For Dispensaries And Future Rollouts

The DCC plans to issue dual-use licenses to dispensaries starting September 7, although actual sales to adult-use customers will depend on each dispensary’s readiness.

"It will be up to the retailer based on staffing, stock and other considerations as to which day they will begin sales," explained Jamie Crawford, public information officer with the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Dispensaries will be subject to specific conditions, including confidentiality for customers and strict guidelines on store activities. Notably, the DCC has outlined permissible and prohibited activities for dispensaries' opening days, ensuring that events and promotions align with regulatory standards.

Ohio’s entry into the adult-use cannabis market places it among the more populated states with these legal provisions, like California, New York and Illinois.

As the program expands, Ohio’s nearly 12 million residents will have access to legal cannabis, with the state poised to become a significant player in the national cannabis landscape.

Cover image made with AI.