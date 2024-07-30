Does Cannabis Affect Your Driving? University Of Colorado Researchers Find Out

Researchers at the School of Public Health at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus are looking into the effects of cannabis on driving performance.

This study, spanning two years, recruited more than 200 participants aged between 25 and 55 to understand the multifaceted impacts of cannabis consumption on driving abilities.

Inside the Study: Methodology And Insights

According to 9News, participants in this study, which lasts between three to five hours depending on cannabis consumption levels, undergo a series of tests designed to mimic real-world scenarios.

Dr. Ashley Brooks-Russell, leading the research, explained the primary objectives. "With this study, we can understand how people change after cannabis use, how they drive differently, the reaction time, memory issues, blood, or how the eyes change. The eyes in particular are one thing that police look for on the road."

The study environment included a dedicated room where participants used high-concentration cannabis products such as dabs, vape pens or edibles.

Post-consumption, participants underwent blood tests, cognitive assessments on an iPad and driving simulations. The aim is not to assess driving skills but to observe the deterioration in driving performance under the influence of cannabis.

Brooks-Russell highlighted the ongoing issues law enforcement faces with cannabis impairment. "This is something we've been interested in for a while and we're still seeing a lot of cannabis-impaired crashes or people pulled over for cannabis impairment, so it's still a big problem,” she said.

“Law enforcement doesn't have a lot of tools to help detect who's impaired from cannabis maybe versus some other substances. It's not as straightforward as alcohol, so they really have a lot of challenges.”

Observations And Findings

Early findings from the study indicate significant driving performance changes in occasional cannabis users. These changes include weaving in and out of traffic, slower reaction times, memory issues and noticeable eye changes.

Interestingly, daily users of cannabis, particularly those using it for medical reasons, show less impairment, suggesting a possible development of tolerance.

"We're also interested in how those who use cannabis every single day might be different than people who do it occasionally. We know a lot of people use it for medical reasons and they can develop some tolerance, and those individuals don't seem to change as much as those who use occasionally," said Brooks-Russell.

Future Directions And Broader Implications

The researchers are also looking to expand their study to include adults aged 65 and older. This demographic is seeing a significant rise in cannabis use, often accompanied by other medications and potential cognitive decline.

A noteworthy aspect of this research is its potential application in developing a reliable tool for law enforcement, akin to a breathalyzer for alcohol. This could be a game-changer in accurately identifying cannabis impairment on the roads.

