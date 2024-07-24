Latest Cannabis Hires And Board Changes, Here's What You Need To Know

California's Glass House Reappoints Board Member

Long Beach, California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company Glass House Brands Inc. (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) GLASF GHBWF announced last week the reappointment of Hector De La Torre to its board of directors. De La Torre previously served as an original member of the board until 2023. At the time, he stepped down due to time restraints connected to other commitments.

"Having experienced the growing pains from the inception during my previous tenure, I look forward to contributing to Glass House as a market leader with its many opportunities for growth going forward," De La Torre said.

De La Torre serves as a member of the board and former two-term chair at LA Care, a trustee and co-chair of the Obama Scholars Advisory Council at his alma mater Occidental College in Los Angeles, and an Assembly appointee member of the California Air Resources Board.

The company's board of directors now counts eight members.

Cronos' Results Of Reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. CRON CRON announced on Monday that its annual meeting of shareholders reconvened on July 19, 2024, with roughly 98.6% of shareholders voting in person or by proxy approving the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2024. The shareholders also authorized the board of directors of the company to fix the independent auditor’s remuneration.

Nova Cannabis' CEO To Step Down

Nova Cannabis Inc. NOVC announced last week that Marcie Kiziak, the company's CEO and director, is stepping down from her CEO role, effective August 1, 2024.

Kiziak agreed to continue to serve as a director of Nova until the second quarter 2024 financial results are announced. This decision comes in connection with the restructuring announced by SNDL Inc. last week.

Under Kiziak's leadership, the Nova team has grown the Value Buds portfolio to more than 100 stores through organic and inorganic growth.

She guided the company through the early years of Canadian federal legalization and while “building a unique and highly disruptive discount strategy in cannabis retail,” the company said in a press release.

“Marcie has been a cornerstone of Nova for many years, and her dedication has been pivotal to our success," Zachary George, chair of the board of directors of Nova, said. "We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Grant Sanderson, the company's current chief operating officer agreed to serve as interim CEO.

