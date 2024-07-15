Libertarians Back Florida Cannabis Legalization, $5M From Hemp Execs To GOP: Green Waves In Red States

Loading... Loading...

A recent report by Beacon Securities, on the cannabis industry in Florida provides insights into campaign donations, political endorsements, market competition, and financial forecasts.

Libertarian Endorsement

According to the report the Libertarian Party of Florida has formally endorsed the adult-use legalization measure. This endorsement could signal a shift in voter sentiment, as the party advocates for personal freedom regarding cannabis use. The growing political support from various parties highlights the increasing acceptance of cannabis legalization.

Hemp Industry's Political Contributions

CBS News reported that hemp executives pledged $5M in donations to Florida’s Republican Party after Governor DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have negatively impacted the hemp industry.

The report indicated that the veto was seen as a strategic move, with WhatsApp messages from the group Save Florida Hemp suggesting the veto secured the hemp industry's alignment with Governor DeSantis against the adult-use legalization measure on the November ballot.

New Dispensaries, Market Share, and Competition

Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF, leading the market with 140 locations, continues to expand, recently opening a new dispensary in Gulf Breeze. Verano Holdings follows with 77 locations, aiming to increase its market presence.

The competition among major players like Trulieve, Curaleaf CURLF, and Verano VRNOF is intensifying, with each company employing strategies to capture more market share.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows that these companies are driving significant sales of both flower and oil-based products, as per Beacon’s report.

Financial Performance

Verano Holdings and Curaleaf Holdings are expected to report their Q2 results on August 7th, with Verano forecasting revenue and adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of estimates.

Rescheduling and elimination of 280E tax penalties are anticipated to substantially boost operating cash flow and free cash flow for these companies.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.