Snoop Dogg Isn't Worried Weed Is Illegal In France As He Heads Over To Cover Olympics With NBC, 'I'm A Very Legal Guy'

Snoop Dogg says he's not worried about France's weed ban as he prepares to travel to Paris for the 2024 Olympics where he's covering the games for NBC.

"Trust me, I'm a very legal guy," Snoop said when a Time magazine interviewer mentioned that weed is a no-no in France.

Snoop will be joining Comcast Corp. CMCSA NBCUniversal's primetime coverage with his "unique take on what's happening in Paris."

The Hip-Hop legend, in fact, said he'd even take a drug test.

"I plan on going out there and doing NBC Olympic work," he told Time magazine in an interview. "Being clean as a book, clean as the athletes. They can test me if they want to. I'm going to be out there doing what I'm supposed to be doing to make sure I bring home the gold. Which is me."

Time asked what made Snoop fall in love with the Olympics, to which he replied because they were on TV and, when he was a kid, TV was the only thing going.

"There was only one TV in the house, so whatever one member of the family was watching, we were all forced to watch it. The Olympics was big because it would take over the whole house whenever it would come on. And it's special ‘cause you're seeing athletes for the first time in three, four years and they're representing the country. So that meant a lot, watching it as a kid."

Why did Snoop accept the NBC gig to cover the Olympics?

"Why not? I love being in front of the people. I love sports. I know what I’m talking about. The network is appealing enough to understand that we deserve each other. So, we're gonna make magic."

What will he bring to NBC's coverage that people haven’t seen before?

"The fire and the smoke."

Asked if he thought cannabis was performance-enhancing drug since Olympians are banned from using it. He scoffed at the notion.

"Nah, I just ran a 34.44 in the 200 meters and I was smoking all night. So that sh-t ain't got nothing to do with helping my time at all. It f-cked my time up, if anything. Unless they got some supersh-t to get you faster. Let me know where it is and I'll be the first to try."

Any special events Snoop is especially interested in? Swimming, track and basketball.

"The Australian swim team, up against the Americans. They push us to the limit. And I like Jamaica's track team. And Canada's basketball team. They got a shot to get to the gold-medal round, but they're not going to win it,” Snoop said.

“They got a shot ‘cause they've got a bunch of NBA players who are really seasoned and on top of their game. But the overall factor is going to be, the USA is the dogs. We're not going to lose to no puppies."

Read the complete Time interview HERE

Photo: Shutterstock