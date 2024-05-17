What's Going On With Cannabis-Producer Akanda's Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Akanda Corp. AKAN shares are trading higher Friday amid increased volaility in marijuana stocks after President Biden announced the Department of Justice is taking the next step towards the reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I substance to a Schedule III.

The Details:

President Biden posted a video on the social media platform X Thursday with the following caption:

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. So today, the @TheJusticeDept is taking the next step to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under federal law."

The Department of Justice reportedly planned to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking on Thursday that would reclassify marijuana to Schedule III after a 60-day public comment period.

Major players in the marijuana industry, including Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB and Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY, shares rose Thursday on the long-awaited news, but the rally has since cooled.

Akanda shares are racing higher on heavy trading volume Friday with more than 100 million shares already traded early in the session. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock has a 100-day average volume of 11.329 million shares and a float of 32.016 million shares.

AKAN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Akanda shares are up 137% at 31 cents at the time of publication Friday.

