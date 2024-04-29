Bridging Gaps: Women Lead Change In Cannabis

Loading... Loading...

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference recently wrapped up, featuring insights from leaders and innovators across the cannabis industry. Among the notable speakers was Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of the National Holistic Healing Center and a renowned figure in the cannabis world.

In an exclusive interview prior to her panel, Dr. Macias discussed the role of diversity and women in advancing the cannabis industry.

Women’s Leadership In Cannabis

During the conference, Dr. Macias highlighted the first networking welcome reception hosted by Women Grow, emphasizing the powerful synergy created when women-owned brands collaborate with financial resources. “It’s just amazing to have the synergy between women-owned brands and companies come together with financial resources,” Dr. Macias noted, celebrating the strong turnout and engagement at the event.

Loading... Loading...

Importance Of Diversity

Dr. Macias also emphasized the strategic business benefits of diversity in the cannabis industry. She highlighted how diversity enriches company portfolios and significantly enhances their bottom line by broadening the customer base and increasing revenue. Dr. Macias explained, “Diversity is not just a buzzword, it’s the key to creating a truly increasing market revenue,” underscoring the importance of inclusive practices.

Expanding Into The Global Marketplace

Looking beyond the national scene, Dr. Macias is set to lead a panel focusing on the global expansion of the cannabis market. She stressed the universal need for legal access to cannabis-based medicine, advocating for international legalization. “A patient is a patient is a patient, whether in the United States, in the EU, or Canada,” Dr. Macias stated, highlighting the global nature of medical cannabis needs.

Takeaways For Global Advocacy

Dr. Macias hopes attendees have a reinforced understanding of the necessity for international cooperation in cannabis policy and market expansion. Her panel aims to inspire action toward a unified approach for global legalization and access to cannabis as medicine, emphasizing that this is a universal issue transcending national boundaries.

This focus on diversity, women’s leadership, and global outreach underscores the evolving dynamics in the cannabis industry, as seen at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. Dr. Macias and her colleagues continue to push for a more inclusive and accessible market, shaping a future where the industry’s growth is both equitable and comprehensive.

Grow Your Cannabis Business and Raise Capital at Benzinga's New Jersey Market Spotlight on June 17. Network with key industry players, hear from the top operators and close deals that will shape the future. Act now— spots are filling fast. Get your tickets here.

Now Read: Las Vegas Cannabis Powerhouse Planet 13 On Verge Of Major Florida Expansion Via $49M Deal

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.