Cannabis Summit Set To Shake Up Washington DC: Bipartisan Lawmakers, Industry Leaders Rally For Decriminalization On 420 Day Of Action

A coalition of bipartisan cannabis advocates, industry leaders and grassroots organizations, mobilized by the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), will convene in the nation’s capital on April 18, 2024, for a 420 Unity Day of Action. This gathering marks a unified effort to pressure Congress and President Biden to enact comprehensive cannabis reform, including legalization, the liberation of incarcerated individuals and retroactive relief measures.

Mobilizing An Unprecedented Coalition

Led by prominent figures such as Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon), the summit aims to rally support across party lines, denouncing the inherent inequities of cannabis criminalization. Elected officials and grassroots activists alike will converge on Capitol Hill for a series of strategic engagements, from press conferences to lobbying sessions, amplifying the urgent call for reform.

Over 30 organizations, spanning advocacy groups, industry associations and social justice movements, have pledged their support for the cause. Notable participants include the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), NORML, Veterans Cannabis Coalition and the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), among others. This diverse coalition underscores the broad societal consensus for ending the punitive legacy of cannabis prohibition.

National Momentum For Change

Recent developments, including President Biden’s acknowledgment of cannabis reform during his State of the Union address and ongoing congressional advocacy, have injected fresh momentum into the movement, noted a Last Prisoner Project press release. Furthermore, the White House’s commitment to expanded pardons and congressional efforts to reschedule cannabis signal a potential shift in federal policy.

However, despite significant strides in state-level legalization, tens of thousands remain incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses. As federal lawmakers contemplate rescheduling cannabis, advocates stress the imperative of full legalization and decriminalization to rectify past injustices and foster equitable access to cannabis.

How To Join The Cause

For those unable to attend the summit, avenues for engagement abound. Supporters are encouraged to reach out to their elected representatives, urging swift action on cannabis reform.

The momentum generated by the 420 Unity Day of Action will extend beyond the summit, culminating in the National Cannabis Festival at the RFK Campus Festival Grounds on April 19th and 20th. Here, advocates will engage in panel discussions and concerts, further advancing the cause of cannabis reform.

As 4/20 approaches and the nation’s attention turns to Washington, D.C., the cannabis summit heralds a pivotal moment in the quest for justice and equity in cannabis policy.