EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tyson Or Ric Flair — Who Can Smoke More Weed?

Ric Flair, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and legendary boxer Mike Tyson share a common interest in cannabis. So much so the duo teamed up to offer cannabis products through their brands Tyson 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip.

Both combat sports icons are known for being able to take a lot of hits, but one of them can handle a lot more THC than the other, and it’s not even close.

What To Know: Wednesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Hollywood, Florida, Flair and Tyson took the stage together — Flair in person, Tyson by video — to discuss the early success of their cannabis partnership and announce new plans moving forward.

When asked about the best joint the duo ever shared, Tyson recalled a time in Chicago, Illinois in which the two smoked together.

“It was amazing. You had to see it to believe it,” Tyson said.

Flair also chimed in and told a different story about smoking cannabis with Tyson in The Hamptons.

“I said ‘You know what, Mike, I’m going to show you that I can smoke as much as you.’ At four o’clock in the morning, I didn’t even know where I was,” Flair said. “Literally, he puts Ric Flair to bed with his cannabis.”

He told the crowd he didn’t want to do that again with a laugh. Tyson assured him that they would smoke again after his upcoming fight.

Tyson is taking a break from smoking as he trains to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an exhibition match scheduled for July 20.

When asked about how cannabis impacts his family life, Tyson responded in a way that only Tyson can.

“Well right now I’m not smoking, so the family relationship is not going too well, but when I’m smoking, it’s just beautiful,” Tyson said as the crowd erupted with laughter.

Flair said cannabis, and edibles in particular, have helped him wean off of alcohol and Xanax, but he has not built up a tolerance to smoking THC as Tyson has.

Flair suggested that Tyson has no limit, whereas he can only take about four hits — five and he starts talking to himself, he said.

“I do like smoking the weed now, but there’s a couple people I can’t hang with and Mike is one of them,” Flair said.

Benzinga’s Javier Hasse, left, and wrestler Ric Flair, center, at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference April 17, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Quentin Dupree.