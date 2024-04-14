HIGH 90'S Revives Nostalgia In Cannabis Market With A Throwback Millennials Are Going To Love

Loading... Loading...

In an era where nostalgia is more than just a feeling but a lifestyle, HIGH 90’S emerges from the vibrant streets of California, promising a journey back to the beloved '90s, with a cannabis twist.

With millennials now leading the cannabis consumption market, HIGH 90’S taps into this demographic's fondness for the decade of their childhood with a lineup that’s as much a tribute to the '90s as it is a testament to quality cannabis.

The brand, since its inception in 2019, has been weaving the laid-back, dreamy vibe of California with the unmistakable essence of the '90s, creating products that resonate with those yearning for the sweetest high reminiscent of a simpler time.

Interested in the latest developments in the industry? Stay abreast at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida on April 16-17.

HIGH 90’S: Cultural Revival

Their all-in-one Disposable Vapes and High Rollers pre-rolls are not just products but a statement. These offerings cater to the modern consumer's needs: potency, convenience, and a wide array of flavors, ensuring that the essence of the '90s is never too far from reach.

Each product, from the vapes that come with their charging cable to the pre-rolls that boast a glass mouthpiece for smoother hits, is designed with the consumer’s ultimate satisfaction in mind.

Millennials and Cannabis: A Changing Landscape

As the largest cohort of cannabis consumers, millennials' preferences are shaping the industry. With nearly 38% of cannabis consumers falling within this demographic, their influence is undeniable.

Millennials, who grew up during a period of rapid change in cannabis policies and societal attitudes, are now at the forefront of the cannabis economy.

Their preference for diverse and sophisticated consumption methods, including a notable shift towards concentrates and vape pens, reflects a broader trend toward potent, convenient, and discreet cannabis products.

HIGH 90’S, with its finger on the pulse of millennial consumers, offers products that not only meet these demands but do so with a nod to the '90s culture that many of them hold dear.

Photos: Courtesy of HIGH 90'S.