Pharmaceutical Approach Removes Many Beneficial Aspects Of Cannabis, Whole Plant Is Necessary For Sacred Medicine, Says Scientist

As Women's History Month nears an end, the number of inspiring women in the cannabis space who deserve a spotlight continues to expand. While it is often assumed the cannabis industry is dominated by men, it is important to note that some of the biggest reforms came from women. For example, Paige Figi, who once moved mountains for her daughter is still advocating for millions of CBD users.

Charlotte Figi, a brave young girl, helped spread the word about the benefits of CBD for those suffering from rare forms of epilepsy like herself. She was the catalyst, or as Dr. Sanjay Gupta said, she was “more than an individual, she was an entire movement.”

Another special women in the space who deserve a spot this month and every month, is Dr. Neha Raje, a scientist and entrepreneur with a passion for bringing sacred plant-based medicine to the world. She founded Oneness, a company that offers innovative hemp-based products infused with its proprietary technology to increase their effectiveness. Benzinga wanted to learn more, so we reached out to Raje and had a lovely conversation.

"Oneness offers phenomenal hemp-infused cocktails as alcohol replacements which provide a plant-based buzz without any hangovers," Raje said. "Created with real fruit juices and fresh flower extracts, Oneness cocktails have delicious natural flavors and a positive mood-enhancing social effect."

The company also offers concentrated drink drops for daytime and nighttime use, as well as topicals. Its focus is on hemp-based products because they offer powerful benefits without the strong psychoactive effects.

"All of our products include our technology platform, Oneness OS, which enables fast-acting experiences," Raje explained. "Oneness is the only product in the world that solubilizes real full-spectrum hemp in water which is key to efficient absorption into the human bloodstream."

Oneness is expanding its presence in New York City through bars, restaurants and nightclubs "primarily as a feature on their non-alcoholic menus. We are expanding into a broader national distribution over the course of 2024."

Courtesy photo

Whole Plant For Authentic Sacred Medicine

Raje was first introduced to marijuana while she was working at a German pharmaceutical company where she created drug delivery systems for cannabinoids.

"While I filed five patents for the company, my conscious scientific inquisition led me to discover that cannabis was nothing like the propaganda suggested," Raje told Benzinga. "I was enthralled by the power and versatility of the plant, but disappointed in the pharmaceutical approach that removed many of the beneficial aspects of the organic plant."

Raje also collaborated with a native American shaman who taught her many of the physical and spiritual dimensions of cannabis. "Most vitally, he taught me that one must use the whole-plant to create authentic sacred medicine, not single molecule drugs as is the pharmaceutical model."

"Sacred medicine is an understanding that plants are tools for healing offered by Mother Earth for human wellbeing. Therefore, we should work with these plants with reverence and appreciation and only offer the highest quality and intention to people who consume the products we create,” she said. “The Indian classical approaches hold the same attitude towards sacred medicine. Additionally, cannabis is always traditionally consumed as liquid as this is understood to yield the greatest health benefits instead of smoking. We are revitalizing this approach with Oneness."

In one word, Raje describes cannabis as "versatile," for the plant’s incredible range of applications, from medical to recreational, while recognizing that its potential is yet to be fully understood.

"It also has applications in many other industries such as paper, textiles, biofuels, building materials and removing toxins from soil."

According to her, cannabis as an addiction treatment has huge potential and should be further researched. "Overall, the biggest medical potential of cannabis and hemp lies in their ability to treat a wide range of conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, and inflammation."

To other women pursuing careers in a field they firmly believe in, she recommends staying focused, being persistent and to "trust your unique intuitive inner guidance. Just because people disagree with your approach, doesn't mean you're wrong, you may be seeing an extraordinary possibility before others."

