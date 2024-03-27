Loading... Loading...

A recent poll undertaken by the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR) revealed robust support among likely voters for cannabis legislation in Missouri, Ohio and Wyoming. The poll gathered 67 percent support from total voters for the STATES Act in Missouri, 61 percent in Ohio, and 72 percent in Wyoming.

Democrats are more prone to support cannabis legislation but support within Republicans was also significant: 62 percent in Missouri, 60 percent in Ohio and 65 percent in Wyoming.

These crucial topics, the STATES Act and legalizing cannabis will surely be discussed at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida on April 16 and 17, 2024.

Recently reintroduced to Congress, the STATES 2.0 is a bipartisan bill that would limit the reach of federal marijuana policy over states with legally regulated cannabis frameworks, giving an alternative legal path to advance in pro-cannabis regulation to the much-expected federal rescheduling.

Politicians who support the legislation could benefit from it given that 53 percent of voters in Wyoming, 36 percent in Missouri, and 38 percent in Ohio are more likely to vote for a candidate that supports the act.

Additionally, the online surveys show the relevance of the cannabis agenda in upcoming elections, tough support for the STATES Act might be interpreted as a defense of the autonomy and freedom to decide how to deal with cannabis policies, more than a support for cannabis legal regulation in itself, especially among Republicans.

The polls carried out by FTP Insights, which reached 600 likely voters in each state, also found that legal independence of States is a shared sentiment, given that 35% of Missouri voters, 35% of Ohio voters, and 39% of Wyoming voters say they support the ACT because it protects states’ rights to decide locally while support for the Act ‘because it seeks to protect states’ rights’ is shared by 41% of Missouri Republicans, 47% of Ohio Republicans and 44% of Wyoming Republicans.

Other reasons for this broad support include general backing for cannabis legalization, being good for the economy and allowing for individual freedom of choice.

We'll talk more about this important topic at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn, and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.

Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!