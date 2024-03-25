South Dakota Bans Sale Of Delta-8 THC And Other Unregulated Hemp Products

Loading... Loading...

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) signed a bill into law last week banning the sale of unregulated hemp products.

House Bill 1125 prohibits "the chemical modification or conversion of industrial hemp and the sale or distribution of chemically modified or converted industrial hemp and to provide a penalty therefore.”

Under this measure, sponsored by Rep. Brian Mulder (R), the sale of all Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-O, HHC and THC-P products and other unregulated THC products are illegal and treated as a Class 2 misdemeanor.

When Donald Trump signed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, he effectively legalized hemp and hemp-derived products on the federal level, but not everything around hemp and CBD was regulated with this act. Under the bill, hemp is considered to have only 0.3% delta 9 THC. This leaves many questions unanswered and products without proper regulation. What about products derived from hemp, are they regulated as food? What about sympathetically made compounds that have psychoactive properties, such as controversial Delta-8 THC for example?

Thanks to these loopholes in the Farm Bill, various intoxicating hemp products have exploded across markets in the nation.

The newly signed law prohibits these types of products in the state, targeting various formats – from gummies and vape pens to smokable flowers.

The news comes shortly after Governor Noem (R) signed three medical marijuana bills into law.

Photo: Courtesy of Creativan via Shutterstock