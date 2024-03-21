How Did MariMed Cannabis Company's Revenue Surge By 48%? Find Out At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

MariMed, Inc. has embarked on a remarkable journey, boasting a 48% increase in wholesale revenue in 2023 and projecting over 20% growth for 2024. Under the leadership of CEO Jon Levine, the company has navigated through regulatory uncertainties and competitive market headwinds with strategic expansions and product innovation. So, how did they achieve such success in the fiercely competitive cannabis industry?
The secret behind MariMed's impressive trajectory and the insights into its future strategies can be discovered firsthand at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. Scheduled for April 16-17, 2024, in Florida, this pivotal event presents a unique opportunity to meet Jon Levine and other industry leaders.
MariMed's Remarkable Journey
Under Levine's leadership, MariMed has not just navigated but flourished in the competitive cannabis market. With an increase in wholesale revenue and a projected growth of over 20% for 2024, MariMed's strategic positioning is a testament to Levine's expertise.
Despite facing regulatory uncertainties and market headwinds, the company's focus on operational expansion and product innovation, such as introducing new gummy products in Illinois and expanding cultivation capacity in Maryland, showcases a forward-thinking approach that attendees at the Benzinga conference can learn much from.
Highlights From MariMed
- 48% increase in wholesale revenue for 2023
- Projected growth of over 20% for 2024
- CY24 sales guidance estimated at $156-159 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be around $25 million
- MariMed's shares dropped 21% in the last 90 days
- Trading at 4.6x EBITDA, below the Multi-State Operator (MSO) average of 7.3x
- Current market valuation of $173 million
Why Attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference?
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, set for April 16-17, 2024, in Florida, is an essential event for those aiming to make their mark in the cannabis industry. This conference offers a unique chance to gain insights from leaders like Jon Levine of MariMed, Inc., whose experience spans the legal cannabis sector, operations, financial services, real estate, and healthcare.
Attendees will learn from MariMed's strategies for navigating market volatility and regulatory challenges, highlighting the path to success despite industry obstacles. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with the key players shaping the future of cannabis. Secure your place at bzcannabis.com to unlock pivotal insights and connections that could propel your cannabis venture forward.
