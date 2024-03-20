NFL Legend Ricky Williams Launches Psilocybin Sessions To Be Led By Himself

Loading... Loading...

Cannabis brand, Highsman, founded by former Dolphins running back and NFL icon Ricky Williams, is entering the psilocybin space with the launch of Psilo Sessions by Highsman.

Initially, Williams will be leading an in-person group session on April 18th and booking private sessions, including astrology readings on April 19th. Psilo Sessions by Highsman launches this March and taking appointments online.

Conceived and developed by Williams, the alternative therapy sessions are tailored to each patient and led by a team of licensed facilitators, therapists and medical experts with a focus on psychedelic medicine and holistic integration therapy. Sessions are available from 30 minutes ($70) for 2.5 – 5mg up to an 8-hour session ($2,400) for 50 mg. There's also a package option in which a patient can add on a remote astrology reading via video conference.

Located in Salem, Oregon, Psilo Sessions by Highsman is one of the biggest facilities of its kind in the state and features six individual therapy rooms and one large group room.

Williams, a long-time advocate for cannabis and now psilocybin legalization, views psilocybin as the new frontier in alternative treatments for PTSD, depression, anxiety, trauma and addiction.

Courtesy Photo