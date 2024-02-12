PA State Senator Wants To Protect Medical Marijuana Patients' Right To Own Firearms

Loading... Loading...

GOP state senator Dan Laughlin says he will soon introduce a measure amending Pennsylvania’s Uniform Firearms Act to conform with the legalization of medical cannabis.

"In the near future, I plan to introduce legislation amending the Uniform Firearms Act to conform with the legalization of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania," reads a co-sponsored memo issued Friday. "

Though PA has legal medical marijuana for specific conditions, possessing a firearm is illegal at the federal level for those who admit to consuming cannabis.

"My legislation will make sure a valid medical marijuana cardholder is no longer considered an unlawful marijuana user," Laughlin stated in the memo. "Although marijuana remains illegal under federal law, we should be we should be updating Pennsylvania's laws to ensure valid medical marijuana cardholders are not denied their rights."

Laughlin's announcement comes on the heels of Pennsylvania District Attorney Robert Greene filing a lawsuit against the federal government challenging the federal ban preventing medical marijuana patients from possessing firearms.

"It's not about winning or losing," said Greene, who is a registered medical marijuana patient, Marijuana Moment reported, "but about asserting that this prohibition is unconstitutional and forcing the government to confront the absurdity of denying millions of Americans their Second Amendment rights based solely on their medical choices."

Gov. Shapiro Wants Legal Adult-Use

Last week, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) called on lawmakers to legalize cannabis in a budget address. Noting that five of the six border states have legalized some form of cannabis, the governor highlighted the potential economic boost that would come from reform.

“We’re losing out on an industry that, once fully implemented, would bring in more than $250 million in annual revenue,” Shapiro said “And our failure to legalize and regulate this only fuels the black market and drains much-needed resources for law enforcement. It’s time to catch up.”

