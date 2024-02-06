Rock Star Travis Barker Joins California Cannabis Market With Customized Products, Here's Where To Find Them

Loading... Loading...

Dubbed Barker Canna Co., Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker features a cruelty-free, vegan cannabis brand that includes prerolls, edibles and vape cartridges.

Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF – a parent company of Jupiter Research – announced a hardware partnership with the musician on Tuesday.

The products, initially available at The Syndicate dispensary locations in California are expected to hit shelves in other weed shops statewide and nationally this year.

Tim Conder, CEO of TILT, praised the new partnership with Barker Canna Co.

"Jupiter's established reputation as an innovative, trusted supplier of inhalation products made this partnership with Barker Canna Co. a natural fit," Conder said in a press release. "From concept to launch, we worked closely with the brand's team to navigate the hardware selection process and co-create a customized, premium line that can be enjoyed right out of the box."

Other famous rock stars and celebs selling cannabis in the Golden State include Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson and Berner, to name a few.

