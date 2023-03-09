Exclusive: 'Together, We Can Think Deep, High Thoughts And Sculpt A New Life And World' Says Santana As His Weed Brand Achieves New Milestone

California cannabis company TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF its licensee agreement with Mirayo by Santana, a line of premium cannabis products curated by ten-time Grammy award-winning guitarist and longtime marijuana advocate Carlos Santana.

Mirayo, which means “my ray” in Spanish, was created to honor his Latin roots and spiritual approach towards the plant. When it comes to cannabis, Santana sees it as an ancient remedy, something that can help us alleviate pain and, what’s more, awaken out consciousness and creativity and find our "inner light."

Santana is one of our time's most recognized and celebrated musicians, known for his timeless signature sound. His life as a musical icon and spiritual flame-keeper is built on determination, discovery, and self-actualization.

A top-selling celebrity brand in California, Mirayo currently offers cannabis products in key categories, including whole flower and pre-rolls. Mirayo’s 0.5-gram pre-rolls and 7-gram jars of flower are available in strains or categories of consciousness like Radiance, Symmetry, Centered and Essence.

This May, Mirayo introduces its new line of solventless 10mg hash rosin gummies made with all-natural ingredients. The gummies are in the shape of the Sacred Heart, an iconic figure found on Santana’s hats and merchandise, and will be available in flavors like Guava, Prickly Pear and Raspberry at the company’s retail locations across California.

Sculpting The World

“Cannabis, to me, is a door to enhanced meditative reflection and creative expression,” stated Carlos Santana. “With Mirayo, we hope to help more people tap into their creative zone and find kindness and compassion as well as spirituality, individuality and higher consciousness. I’m excited to introduce our upcoming line of Mirayo gummies this spring and I look forward to our continued partnership with The Parent Company. Together, we can think deep, high thoughts and sculpt a new life and world."

Troy Datcher, CEO & chairman of the board at The Parent Company, commented: “We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Carlos Santana and the team at Mirayo. Mirayo’s authenticity within the cannabis space and genuine commitment to wellness align perfectly with The Parent Company’s mission. Mr. Santana brings a massive global audience while being a real believer in the power of the plant. The commitment Carlos puts into channeling good and positive vibrations through his music is seen in the quality of Mirayo’s products. We’re working closely with Mirayo’s team to launch more premium products this year and expand the brand’s reach to new markets. ”

Mirayo is available at all of The Parent Company’s retail locations, including Caliva and Deli by Caliva stores, and receives priority placement in several Latinx-owned dispensaries.

Photo: Courtesy of Mirayo