Your Guide To Celebrity Cannabis Brands In 2022

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission.

Plenty of celebrities have dipped their toes in the cannabis industry. Usually, they'll do a licensing deal that allows cannabis brands to make a product and use that celeb's name, image, and likeness for marketing. Because of this, you will often see limited-edition drops where they release a product once — then you never see it again.

To spare you the heartbreak of a limited-edition drop, consider some celebrity cannabis brands with products you can try again and again.

Sports

Ricky Williams: Highsman

Highsman is football legend Ricky Williams' brand. It offers flower and infused pre-rolls. Highsman markets its strains as Pregame (sativa), Halftime (hybrid), and Postgame (indica). The Jesus Zkittlezworth and Ken Jiffy Jr. strains ain't half bad. The Berry Bonds strain is the champion though.

Available: California and Oregon

Al Harrington: Viola

Viola is former NBA player Al Harrington's brand. It also produces Allen Iverson's line of weed: Iverson. Viola has flower, pre-rolls, and concentrate — the concentrates are pretty fire, especially in Oregon.

That Iverson '01 flower is a great-feeling smoke, too. Viola's largest market in Michigan, so if you're there, check out the brand's heat.

Available: Colorado, Oregon, and Michigan

Mike Tyson: Tyson 2.0

Formerly known as Tyson Ranch, Tyson 2.0 is Mike Tyson's weed brand. It has flower, pre-rolls, edibles, dabs, and even mouth spray. Toad is its premium flower line. The strains include Toad, Desert Toad, Sonoran Toad, and more. The Sonoran Toad is the best, in my opinion — it tastes a little bit sweet and the high is a smooth daytime cruise.

Available: AZ, CA, CO, DE, MS, IL, MA, MI, NV, OH, DC

Music

Berner: Cookies

You know Cookies. Everyone knows Cookies. It's known for high-quality flower and having big blue stores in damn near every state possible. The face of the brand is Berner, a rapper, and entrepreneur from the Bay Area who popularized the brand alongside the famous Cookie Family.

The Cookie Fam is responsible for some of the most sought-after strains in the world, like GSC, Gelato, and Gary Payton. Cookies puts out pre-rolls, flower, dabs, edibles, and vape cartridges.

Available: California, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon

B Real: Insane x Dr. Greenthumb's

Insane is my single favorite celebrity cannabis brand. It puts out some of the best flower California offers — terps, potency, all of that. Insane rolls out pre-rolls and flower and it's owned by B Real, a long-time cannabis activist and member of legendary rap group Cypress Hill, and his partner Kenji Fujishima. They have been around since way before weed was legal and found in Apple-esque stores. Check out the Insane OG strain to see just one of the many reasons B Real and Kenji are so highly respected.

Dr. Greenthumb's is a dispensary chain that has recently evolved into its own premium flower line as well.

Available: California

Willie Nelson: Willie's Reserve

Willie's Reserve is from legendary country singer Willie Nelson. He's also one of weed's biggest advocates and spokespeople, especially in celebrity culture. Willie's Reserve is a white label brand that buys weed product farms, then sells them under the Willie's label. That means you can get some fire products from your favorite growers through the brand. Willie's sells flower, pre-rolls, and distillate vape carts. Its most popular product is its 5-pack of joints.

Available: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Ohio

Jay-Z: Monogram

Monogram is Jay-Z's cannabis brand owned by The Parent Company. It was founded with the mission of helping empower Black and Brown communities through cannabis. It currently only produces flower and pre-rolls. Monogram may have a very heavy presence in the New York market soon, once it's really up and running.

Available: California and Michigan

Wiz Khalifa: Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush is both a weed strain and a brand from Wiz Khalifa. It's been available in Nevada for a while now, and just recently started making a California push. It produces pre-rolls and flower — KK has two strains right now: Khalifa Kush and Babby Powder. You can scoop them up in most Cookie stores.

Available: California and Nevada

Jerry Garcia: Garcia Hand Picked

That Garcia Hand Picked flower is some cool weed. It's not the most potent, but the tasty terps from its sun-grown cannabis are there. The brand itself is founded in honor of Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia by his daughter Trixie, in partnership with Holistic Industries. The brand offers flower, pre-rolls, and gummies.

Available: California, Maryland, and Massachusetts

Lil' Wayne: GKUA Ultra Premium

GKUA Ultra Premium is rapper Lil' Wayne's cannabis brand — it has pre-rolls, flower, dabs, vapes, and gummies. Mr. Carter OG is one of its flagship strains.

Available: California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevado, and Oklahoma

Method Man: Tical

Tical is a brand from Wu-Tang member, rapper, and actor Method Man. The brand has flower and gummies, and its flagship strains vary by state. In California, it's known for the C.R.E.A.M. strain and the C.R.E.AM. x El Blunto collab.

Available: Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, and Nevada

Jam Master Jay: Jam Master Jays

The late Jam Master Jay is a legendary member of RUN DMC. His sons, Jesse and TJ Mizell, are carrying on his legacy with the brand and product Jam Master Jays. It's a 4-pack of infused joints that come in cassette tape packaging. It's pretty dope and you can get them for a reasonable price.

Available: California and Michigan

Problem: Coffee and Kush

Coffee and Kush comes from rapper Problem — go listen to "Keep Ya Head" right damn now. It has three flagship strains named Mocha, Cappuccino, and Black.

The Black is great, in my opinion. It's very dark, earthy, and danky. You can cop these products in California at select dispensaries.

Available: California

Shavo Odadjian: 22Red

22Red is a cannabis brand from System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian. It produces flower, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges. The flagship strain is 22 OG.

Available: Arizona, California, and Nevada

Entertainment

Seth Rogen: Houseplant

Houseplant is actor and comedian Seth Rogen's cannabis brand. Most celebrity brands have pretty mediocre products in fancy-looking bags; Houseplant is pretty good though. Pancake, Diablo, and Pink Moon are its flagship strains. Pink Moon provides a great smoking experience. For me, it was mad relaxing and made me feel social.

Available: California and Canada

Bella Thorne: Forbidden Flowers

Forbidden Flowers is actress, singer, and model Bella Thorne's brand. It has pre-rolls and flower and is produced in partnership with Glass House Farms.

Available: California

Jim Belushi: Belushi's Farm

Actor and comedian Jim Belushi created Belushi's Farm. There are three brands under the label: The Blues Brother, Captain Jack, and Chasing Magic. A little while ago, The Blues Brother line partnered with Bhang on a White Toast White Chocolate bar that was absolutely DELICIOUS. Check out some Belushi if you come across it.

Available: Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Oregon