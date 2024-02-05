Spain's Medical Marijuana Law To Function Soon, First Cannabis Club In Malta & More Euro Weed Updates

Loading... Loading...

Over the last several years, Europe has become more open-minded about medical and recreational marijuana. Here are some of the latest developments from Spain, Malta and Finland.

Spain: Medical Marijuana Law Expected In Several Months, Says Health Minister

Mónica García Gómez, recently said that the country's long-awaited medical marijuana law will be ready in the "coming months," reported Business of Cannabis.

The news comes amid reports of the country's 53% increase in legal production of medical cannabis last year. This makes Spain the seventh largest producer of medical marijuana exclusively for therapeutic purposes in the world.

During her first appearance in Congress, Health Minister García Gómez restated her commitment to creating a medical marijuana program.

"We are facing another important issue for the future of public health in our country, which is the regulation of cannabis for therapeutic use," she told the Congress of Deputies."Spain cannot remain on the sidelines of international advances in this field, and therefore, it is imperative to address this issue with scientific rigor, ethical responsibility, and social sensitivity."

Malta: First Cannabis Club Finally Operational

Malta's first Cannabis Harm Reduction Association, CHRA 002, or first "cannabis club" is finally operational, writes CannabizEu. The news comes some two years after Malta's parliament said yes to marijuana legalization, becoming the first in Europe to legalize weed.

The president of the country's first fully operational cannabis association, Kenneth Ellul, reported a fantastic response from members in the first days of opening, writes Times Malta. In the first two days of opening, the club attracted 150 members, which means it is already more than half full, considering that under the law one club can have up to 250 members.

"The turnout was phenomenal; the support from our members has been exceptional," Ellul said.

Finland: Weed Legalization Unlikely, But Small Steps Are Happening

Approximately, 100,000 people in Finland consume weed every month and that number is growing every year, despite being illegal. This spring, a citizen's initiative to legalize marijuana will reach Parliament for consideration, after passing the 50,000 signature mark last April 20, writes Yle.

“The current prohibition on cannabis benefits large criminal organizations who make enormous profits while we miss out on tax revenues of hundreds of millions of euros, as well as new jobs,” said Coel Thomas, one of the initiators of the project and deputy city councilor in Helsinki.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo‘s (NCP) government, however, doesn't share a positive stance on cannabis legalization, and it strictly opposes it, and also decriminalization. At the moment seeing cannabis reform seems slim this year, but Thomas is hopeful that citizens’ initiative can help create a more "sensible discussion about this subject.”

