Corporate Influence In U.S. Cannabis Policy Reform: Uber Joins Marijuana Lobbyists Like Amazon And Amex

Uber Technologies UBER has emerged in the area of federal marijuana lobbying, as reported by Marijuana Moment.

The company is has shown interest in the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act, marking its first foray into federal marijuana advocacy. The banking reform proposal, if passed, would safeguard financial institutions that work with state-licensed cannabis businesses from federal repercussions.

Uber's involvement, which is aligned with its cannabis-friendly initiatives in Canada, signals its readiness for potential U.S. marijuana legislative changes.

The end of 2023 saw a surge in lobbying activities from various sectors regarding marijuana policy. Notable participants include Amazon AMZN, American Express AXP and the American Bankers Association. Most effort was focused on proposals like the States Reform Act and the SAFE Banking Act.

This wide-ranging corporate interest indicates the growing significance of marijuana reform in the U.S. business and legal landscape.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.