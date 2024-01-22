Governor's Veto In Montana And Workplace Cannabis In Missouri: States At A Legislative Crossroads

Loading... Loading...

Montana's Veto Dilemma

In Montana, a significant legislative development unfolds as Judge Mike Menahan ruled that Governor Greg Gianforte (R) must transmit his veto of Senate Bill 442 to the Secretary of State for a possible legislative override.

This bill, which received substantial bipartisan support, proposes redistributing marijuana tax revenue towards conservation efforts and county road improvements.

The contention arises from the timing of the veto, coinciding with the Senate's adjournment, raising constitutional questions about legislative powers.

Missouri's Workers' Compensation Debate

Meanwhile, in Missouri, a contentious debate surfaces regarding the inclusion of marijuana in workers' compensation law.

Both Democratic and Republican legislators express skepticism about the current science's capacity to accurately determine marijuana impairment.

Two bills aim to solidify the current policy of testing for marijuana in workplace incidents but face criticism for potentially penalizing workers who aren't impaired at the time of an incident.

The discussion highlights the challenges of legislating around a substance that remains federally illegal but is increasingly accepted at the state level.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.