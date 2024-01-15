Panama Grants 7 Medical Cannabis Licenses: Which Companies Got Them?

Loading... Loading...

By Javier Hasse via El Planteo

Panama has issued seven licenses for the production and distribution of medical cannabis, a development signifying not only new economic and therapeutic opportunities but also reflecting regulatory progress.

The Panamanian Ministry of Health announced the approval of seven consortia and companies, granting them the privilege to cultivate, process, and distribute medical cannabis within the country.

The 7 Licensed Cannabis Companies in Panama

The selected companies and their scores in the selection process are as follows:

Consorcio Panamericana de Cannabis: 60/60 points.

Consorcio Green Med: 60/60 points.

Consorcio Tilray Panamá: 55/60 points.

Farma Verde Corp.: 50/60 points.

Canna Med Panamá: 50/60 points.

Consorcio Adeiwa Pharma: 50/60 points.

Consorcio Ecovida: 50/60 points.

Each group has met a stringent evaluation process, demonstrating not just their technical and financial capacity but also their adherence to regulations set by Law 242 of 2021.

This milestone is a triumph not only for Panamanian entrepreneurs and patients but also a shining example for the entire region. The implementation of a clear legal framework for medical cannabis sets a precedent for other Central American countries. Panama thus positions itself as a leader in the regulation and harnessing of the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

The licensed companies now face the challenge of establishing a responsible and ethical industry. This includes ensuring product quality, providing safe access for patients, and contributing to knowledge and research in the field of medical cannabis. With these steps, Panama is fostering economic development and promoting the well-being of its citizens.

In a broader context, this event is a testament to the changing global perception of cannabis. What was once a taboo topic is now becoming a valuable source of medicine and wellness. Panama, with these seven licenses, not only opens doors for its own development but also stands as a beacon of progress and hope in the field of medical cannabis.

