Nikki Haley On Repeat: 'I Would Leave Cannabis Legalization To States,' What About Federal Law Clash?

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Thursday that if elected president she would not legalize marijuana on the federal level and that the matter should be left up to the states.

"You know in South Carolina I did this for medicinal cannabis, but I think it's a state-by-state issue," former South Carolina Governor and United Nations ambassador, Haley told Iowa political director Dave Price. "I think that's something that needs to be handled close to the people, and so I think all the states should be able to decide on that.”

The medical marijuana progress in South Carolina that Haley is referring to is a measure she signed in 2014 allowing cannabidiol (CBD) oil for patients with severe epilepsy when standard treatments did not work. Haley, however, did not decriminalize recreational marijuana use.

This is not the first time Haley said she believes the question of medical marijuana should be left to the states.

In an interview with WMUR-TV last year, she said "I think these types of decisions are best decided at the state level. It's where people can show the power of their voice."

So, how do the majority of Americans feel about cannabis legalization?

According to a Gallup poll released in November 2023, seven in 10 Americans think that marijuana use should be legal. This is the highest level yet after a steady 68% for the three years prior.

When State And Federal Law Collide

While leaving the decision up to the state might sound reasonable and a safer choice to some, it is important to note that many challenges in the cannabis industry arise as a result of the clash between federal and state laws.

Among the biggest obstacles legal state cannabis operators face is not having access to major financial institutions reluctant to provide the services to businesses operating under what is still considered to be illegal under federal law. Then, there's the issue of marijuana businesses not being entitled to certain IRS tax deductions. What about the use of medical marijuana in nursing homes or assisted living facilities regulated by the federal government?

While Haley gained on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new Iowa poll, both GOP hopefuls are still far behind Donald Trump.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by Brian Jones on Unsplash and Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons