Ho Ho Ho! Santa Brings MariMed's Champagne Chews, THC Gummies To NY And More New Products For The Holidays

As the cannabis industry ushers in the festive spirit of the holidays, innovative and exciting new products are dazzling the market. From limited-edition sparkling champagne chews to THC gummies with rapid-release technology, the cannabis landscape is aglow with diverse offerings.

MariMed's Betty's Eddies Marks 10 Years with Sparkling Champagne Chews

MariMed Inc. MRMD MRMD's Betty's Eddies celebrates a decade of crafting all-natural cannabis fruit chews with a new addition to its lineup – Betty's Bubbly. The limited-edition sparkling champagne chew, infused with fast-acting, full-spectrum cannabis and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), aims to provide a unique and invigorating energy boost. Betty's Bubbly, made in small batches with organic fruits and vegetables, is available at MariMed's dispensaries and premier cannabis retailers in Massachusetts, Maryland and Delaware.

OGeez! Introduces The Naturals And The Big OGeez! To Its Gummy Lineup

Arizona-based cannabis gummy company, OGeez! unveils two new additions to its lineup: The Naturals and The Big OGeez! The Naturals, a live rosin vegan gummy in Sweet Clementine, emphasizes 'Whole Plant Goodness' in sleek black packaging. Meanwhile, The Big OGeez! stands out as a mega-sized version of Peg's Raspberry Orange RSO, available in 10-slice portions, each containing 10 milligrams, with an additional 30-milligram option for medical users.

Good Day Farm Launches Glitter Bomb Strain

Good Day Farm announces the retail-exclusive launch of Glitter Bomb, a new cannabis strain, in its medical cannabis stores in Missouri and Arkansas on December 26. This visually striking strain features trichomes that reflect light like glitter, emanating blueberry and grape scents with a gassy, earthy OG finish. Known for pain relief and stress alleviation, Glitter Bomb is available in 1/8th flower and 1g Live Concentrate, packaged in labeled jars and cartons, respectively.

Acreage Holdings Launches The Botanist THC-infused Gummies In New York

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRG ACRHF, a U.S.-based cannabis operator, updates on The Botanist THC-infused gummies launch in New York. Crafted with natural fruit flavors, the gummies come in three ratios, including Red Raspberry (10mg THC), Peach Nectarine (5:1 CBD: THC), and Mandarin Orange (1:1 THC: CBD). Available at The Botanist dispensaries in Farmingdale, Queens, Middletown, and Buffalo, the gummies expand Acreage's product offerings in New York, the fifth market to feature this product after Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Ohio.

The Hemp Doctor Unveils Innovative THC Gummies: Kayo Rapid Release And Downshift

The Hemp Doctor introduces two new THC gummy products: Kayo Rapid Release and Downshift Gummies. Leveraging Nanotechnology for faster absorption and prolonged effects, Kayo Rapid Release offers relaxation (15mg D9, 7.5mg CBN, 7.5mg CBD) and energy variants (15mg D9, 7.5mg THCV, 7.5mg CBG). Downshift Gummies provide a mildly euphoric and calming effect composed of a balanced combination of 7.5 mg D9 THC, 1.5 mg CBC, 1.5 mg CBG, and 1.5 mg CBN. With pricing options of $5.95 for a 2-count pack and $49.95 for a 20-count pack, both are available for wholesale.

Jingle All The Way! Cannabis Savings And Giveaways

The Hemp Doctor launches discounted Holiday Bundles, providing up to 35% savings on popular smokable and edible products. Priced at $69.95, the Holiday Smokeable Bundle includes Kayo Phuk'd Up 3.5g Mini Disposable Vapes, HHC Kayo 3g Disposable Vapes, and a THCa 1.5g Preroll. The Holiday Edible Bundle, priced at $64.95, comprises Kayo Rapid Release Gummies, a 300mg D9/CBD Chocolate Bar, and a Kayo Pumpkin Spice Brownie.

JARS Cannabis, Michigan's premier cannabis retailer, spreads holiday cheer with its '12 Days of Giveaways' promotion from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2. Offering over $1 million in daily product giveaways, enticing raffles, and substantial savings, the promotion includes daily free cannabis products for the first 50 customers at each JARS MI store.

In the dynamic realm of cannabis, these new product launches exemplify the industry's commitment to creativity and consumer satisfaction. As we look ahead, the future promises even more groundbreaking developments, adding richness and variety to the cannabis experience.

Happy Holidays!

