Kahlil Lozoraitis, Weekenders Cannabis CEO and co-founder stands tall as a beacon of leadership and innovation. With a track record that boasts names like Diageo PLC DEO, L’Oréal SA LRLCY, Danone SA DANOY, The Hershey Co HSY, and Unilever PLC UL, Lozoraitis's career is a testament to his commitment to success.

His journey from the realms of branding, marketing and sustainable development to the forefront of the cannabis C-suite is marked by pivotal moments.

Weekenders Cannabis, operating in both California and New York, distinguishes itself by using top-tier sun-grown flowers to craft pre-rolls, offering consumers a nuanced and balanced high.

Brand-Centric Leadership Philosophy

Early in his career at Interbrand, Lozoraitis realized the power of creating entrepreneurs through a brand-centric approach. "Building a business with the brand idea at the core was fundamental to my leadership in the cannabis industry," he said in an exclusive interview with Benzinga, emphasizing the importance of being definitive yet nimble during crises.

Thriving Amidst Challenges

Navigating cannabis industry challenges, from a manufacturing facility robbery to a distributor going out of business, Lozoraitis stressed the significance of managing uncertainty and persistence. "Being persistent in the pursuit of our goals has been a stepping stone to our success this far," he said.

Cultural Diversity As A Leadership Guide

Diversity and inclusion are central to Lozoraitis's narrative. Drawing parallels with his experiences in BMX/Freestyle bike riding and advertising, he said changing the narrative in the cannabis industry is equally important. "The challenges of building a cannabis industry that is diverse and inclusive are extreme."

Rooted in his cultural background, Lozoraitis values diverse skill sets and talents, shaping his leadership style. He emphasized the need to look beyond limitations in talent, ability and opportunity.

"Seeking this out is a value and a tradition – it may mean taking more risks with people or opportunities, but as an entrepreneur in this dynamic category, it is something that must be done to find success.”

Weekenders In The Big Apple: A standout achievement in Lozoraitis's career was successfully launching Weekenders in the competitive New York market. Despite challenges, he engaged with shops, Budtenders and consumers. "New York will also prove to be one of the most important markets in the world, and I couldn’t be more excited to be on the ground floor of what is being built here."

Weekenders As A Lifestyle Brand

Positioned strategically as a lifestyle brand, Weekenders reflects Lozoraitis's branding expertise, which he says is crucial for both minority-led and non-minority-led ventures. "Weekenders is a lifestyle brand. We’re all about making whatever it is that you are into better, with Weekenders."

Valuable Advice For Minorities In The C-Suite

Drawing from his experiences across various industries, including lifestyle brands, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), beauty, spirits and sustainable development, Lozoraitis offered advice to minorities aspiring for success in the C-suite.

He stressed the importance of creating innovative brands and increasing investment in minority entrepreneurs within the cannabis industry. “It is no secret that overall Black entrepreneurs receive less than 2% of all VC funding. More investment into minority entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry will help bring a fresh and badly needed perspective to the C-suite in this dynamic industry. Data prove that diverse teams produce superior results.”

Positive Narratives Through Collaborations: Leveraging his marketing communications expertise, Lozoraitis said he remains excited about collaborations shaping positive narratives around minority leadership. Weekenders' collaboration with Gorilla RX on a community initiative in LA, California, exemplifies his commitment to partnerships and giving back.

Sustainability At The Core

Sustainable development is not just a buzzword, but rather a commitment, Lozoraitis said, explaining the brand's holistic approach, intertwining quality and sustainability in choosing farm partners and cultivating cannabis.

“I can’t wait to answer how the intersection of sustainability and the success of minorities in the C-Suite have led to greater business success,” he said.

In the fast-paced cannabis industry, Kahlil Lozoraitis maintains his leadership role through innovation, resilience, and a commitment to diversity, establishing a notable standard in the C-suite chronicles. Stay tuned for the upcoming chapters in this unfolding saga of success stories.

Images by Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger