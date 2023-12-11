Global Cannabis Odyssey: Ontario Expansion, Australian Exports And Innovations In Africa

Loading... Loading...

Embark on a global cannabis expedition: Ontario doubles its store count, Australia sees a rise in exports, and a novel partnership that targets medical cannabis development in Africa.

Ontario's Store Increase

Ontario, Canada plans to double its cannabis store cap to 150. This expansion aims to boost the legal cannabis market and curb illegal sales.

Australia's Cannabis Export Growth

Australia exported 1,510 kilograms of cannabis in 2022, marking a slight increase from 2021. The German market was the primary destination, receiving most of the exports, reported MJBizDaily.

Skye Bioscience And Tautomer Bioscience Partnership

Skye Bioscience and Tautomer Bioscience have entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and sale of SBI100 products in South Africa and the rest of Africa. The focus is on chronic pain and other medical indications.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.