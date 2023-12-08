Sackville x Drew Martin's Sleek Gold Keychain, Cali Sober THC-Infused Mocktails & More, Hottest Marijuana Products Here

Loading... Loading...

This holiday season, the cannabis industry is making waves with a range of innovative products and collaborations. Let's dive into the festive offerings that promise to elevate your celebrations.

Sleek Gold Keychain By Sackville x Drew Martin

Drew Martin, the bicoastal cannabis brand has joined forces with NYC's accessory aficionados, Sackville & Co. for a limited-edition collaboration just in time for the season. The collaboration introduces a sleek gold keychain doubling as a discreet, smell-proof joint holder and a single cannabis pre-roll featuring a pine-forward Sativa cultivar RS-11. Elegantly packaged for holiday gifting, this collaboration is available at Gotham and through Gotham delivery in Manhattan, NY, below 59th St. for $40.

THC-Infused Canned Mocktails By Cali Sober

Loading... Loading...

Cali Sober is making waves in Tennessee with its line of hemp-derived THC-infused mocktails, offering a refreshing departure from traditional beverages. Crafted with precision, these alcohol-free mocktails come in three flavors: Berry Ginger Fizz, Ranch Water, and Paloma Spritz, each containing 5 mg THC per can. Now available at select retailers across Tennessee, Cali Sober invites enthusiasts and the curious to embark on a journey of flavor and relaxation.

Blueberry Gooey Cake Flavor Gummies By CODES

CODES introduces the Blueberry Gooey Cake flavor Gummies, paying homage to St. Louis's famous gooey butter cake with a delightful berry twist. Formulated with a balanced 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, these discreet gummies offer a smoke-free, odor-free solution. Inspired by St. Louis's iconic dessert, these gummies provide a unique local flavor. Produced by CODES, a prominent player in Missouri's cannabis industry, these gummies exemplify the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional cannabis products.

Smooth' Facial Balm By Respect Wellness

Respect Wellness unveils 'Smooth,' a luxurious facial balm designed for users navigating hormonal changes and aging. Combining organic full-spectrum CBD with carefully chosen botanicals, 'Smooth' promotes the skin's natural self-stabilizing capacity. With a focus on menopausal wellness, this opulent balm seamlessly integrates with Respect Wellness's product line. Priced at $79. MSRP and $45. wholesale, 'Smooth' is now available on Respect Wellness’s website.

Limited Edition Holiday Collection by Insa Cannabis

Insa Cannabis is celebrating the festive holiday season with limited-edition products inspired by holiday flavors. The collection includes the Peppermint Candy Cane Chocolate Bar, Champagne Drops, and the new flavor, Berries & Cream Drops. These seasonal delights are available at Insa locations in Massachusetts, with Champagne Drops hitting shelves starting on December, 8th.

Colorado Seasonal Cannabis Treats by Native Roots & Dialed

Embracing the festive spirit, Colorado's Native Roots dispensary collaborates with Dialed In to unveil two seasonal cannabis treats: Santa’s Stash and Comet’s Chronic. These limited-edition gummies feature unique flavors crafted from exotic strains, promising a tropical twist and an unparalleled taste experience.

Santa’s Stash: A tropical blend of guava and lux cherry from Native Roots' Tropicanna Banana and Tropicali Chem strains. 10mg THC per piece; $25 for 100mg THC per package.

A tropical blend of guava and lux cherry from Native Roots' Tropicanna Banana and Tropicali Chem strains. 10mg THC per piece; $25 for 100mg THC per package. Comet’s Chronic: Vibrant dragon fruit and fruit punch flavors from Native Roots' Tropicali Chem strain. 10mg THC per piece; $25 for 100mg THC per package.

With only a limited supply available at Native Roots dispensaries across Colorado, these festive gummies are poised to spread joy and cheer throughout the state.

This season, cannabis takes center stage with unique and refreshing products. Whether it's discreet accessories, flavorful mocktails, or indulgent gummies, the industry showcases its creative prowess. Here's to a high-spirited and elevated holiday season!

Image by DiEtte Henderson On Unsplash