Teamsters' Unionization Efforts In Cannabis Continue Full Steam Ahead, Zen Leaf Workers In Chicago Latest To Join

Cannabis workers at Verano’s VRNOF Zen Leaf dispensary in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777. Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area.

"The dedication and hard work of these professionals is not just essential to the Chicago cannabis industry, but representative of their solidarity," stated Jim Glimco, Local 777 president. "Together, we will secure a contract with better working conditions, fair wages and the recognition and respect that this profession deserves."

The news comes several months after Zen Leaf dispensaries in Pilsen and Schaumburg, Illinois ratified their first Teamster contracts.

"This is the latest victory in our battle to bring more middle-class careers to multi-state cannabis operators throughout the country," Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International VP and director of the Food Processing Division said in a statement. "If past is prologue, next year is going to be a big year for Teamsters in the Chicago cannabis industry."

Mark Augustinas-Metz, a wellness advisor at Zen Leaf Rogers Park, commented, "I support forming a union with the Teamsters because when we're respected and taken care of, we'll be able to succeed better than ever. This benefits not just us, but the people we serve."

Recent Cannabis Unionization Efforts

Successful unionizing efforts have been underway across the U.S. over the past year within companies like Ayr Wellness AYRWF in Nevada, The Cannabist Company CCHWF in New Jersey, Cresco Labs CRLBF in Illinois, Grassdoor in California, and Strawberry Fields, which became the first in Ohio to affiliate with the union.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels and nneem via Pixabay